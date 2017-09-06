Want to Increase Your Traffic Conversion Rate in Just Minutes? Try These 3 Tools.

With the help of the latest apps, increasing your ecommerce business's conversion rate isn't nearly as challenging as it once was.

You may already be driving a high volume of traffic to your ecommerce website. Unfortunately, many ecommerce business owners find that most of this traffic doesn't convert. Most websites, in fact, lose 97 percent of their traffic, meaning only 3 percent is converting to sales. If your own traffic numbers are low, you aren't generating a lot of revenue, which can be disheartening.

Of course it is possible to achieve a higher conversion rate byidentifying the problem areas on your website and in your funnel; but this taks can be a challenge. Some entrepreneurs end up spending more time trying to fix and improve the product when in reality there is nothing wrong with that end of the business.

They assume no one is buying because the offer isn't compelling enough. More likely, however, the issue lies with your listing, your email follow-up strategy or your landing pages.

These problems, though, may seem mountain-sized, unless you're technically inclined. Fortunately, with the help of the latest apps, increasing your conversion rate just might be literally minutes away. Here are several tools that can help you improve that rate.

GrooveJar

GrooveJar is a tool tailormade to help you boost your conversion rate. It's a popup solution that helps convert 9 percent or more of your visitors into leads by utilizing psychological triggers and urgency to get them to act. It will then automatically send an email campaign to new subscribers and urge them to make a purchase, thereby increasing your conversion rate.

GrooveJar offers a 14-day free trial. You can try it out without commitment, and the best part is that most users see an uptick in conversion almost immediately after its installatnion.

A tool like this is valuable because it streamlines and automates strategies you already know you should be implementing. You may have read about the effectiveness of psychological sales triggers. And you probably know you should be contacting new leads sooner rather than later. But have you gotten around to doing these things?

Or, do you tend to get caught up in new projects and opportunities and the day-to-day of your business?

With GrooveJar, you can immediately start generating more leads, leading to more sales, given the right email strategy. People don't always purchase the moment they land on a website. But they may sign up to receive emails from you. This gives you the opportunity to build a relationship with them and convert leads through nurturing.

MageMail

If you're using Magento as your ecommerce website solution, then MageMail should be your go-to tool for delivering triggered emails to your audience, as it can put your email marketing on virtual autopilot and help you increase your sales by 5 percent to 10 percent.

With MageMail, you can easily set up a variety of campaigns, including: abandoned-cart reminders, product-review requests, recommendation emails, purchase anniversary and birthday emails, customer re-activation campaigns and more. This makes personalized marketing easy, and can drive highly targeted traffic back to your site to make purchases. It can also boost the credibility and social proof of your website.

Imagine having to send all these emails manually. Imagine having to painstakingly craft a birthday message for every single one of your hundreds or even thousands of subscribers, then trying to keep track of it all. With MageMail, you can automate this process and ensure that the right messages reach the right people at the right time.

Generating business from past customers is far easier and more profitable than constantly going after new customers. You can increase revenue and decrease expenses by focusing on the people who have either purchased from you in the past, or have already expressed interest in your offerings by coming to your website and signing up to receive your emails. It doesn't need to be any more complicated than that.

Wheelio

Wheelio is an alternative to GrooveJar. You may have heard about the effectiveness of exit-intent popups. But what if you could engage your visitors in a fun and compelling way while asking for their email address? What if you could gamify the signup process?

This is exactly what the Wheelio app enables you to do. You can set up exit-intent, time-trigger and tab-trigger popups that grab the attention of your visitors and invite them to sign up to receive communication from you. Your visitors are rewarded with coupons they aren't just given, but had to earn, which makes them more valuable in their eyes.

Wheelio boasts a 9 percent-plus conversion rate, helping you triple typical results. If you've ever wondered how you could make your website more engaging and fun for your visitors, and you'd like to use psychological triggers to boost conversion rates, you'll gain a great deal from using a tool like this. Wheelio is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust the colors, copy and triggers based on your branding and what you know about your visitors.

Best of all, Wheelio puts lead generation on autopilot. Once you've sorted out this aspect of your business, you can dedicate more time and energy to other areas that could benefit from your attention.

Final thoughts

When it comes to traffic, it isn't all about volume. Targeted traffic always performs better than generic traffic. It stands to reason, then, that your conversion rates are low when you aren't getting in front of the right people. Marketing plays a significant role in attracting the right people to your business.

Then, once you've determined the right channels to get your products in front of your audience, the next step is to increase your conversion rate. If you're losing 97 percent of your traffic already, you have everything to gain by experimenting with tools. It's unlikely that you won't benefit from using them.

Granted, utilizing tools may not solve all your problems. But if they can help you get results where it counts, that's what truly matters. With a higher conversion rate, you'll be generating more sales; so, make the most of the traffic that's already coming to your site.