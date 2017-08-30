How Industry Leaders are Offering Technological Services to Indian SMEs

Post GST, bigwigs in the industry are looking at digitally transforming SMEs

There was a time when Small and Medium Enterprises were the ignored lot of the business groups. But with the launch of several initiatives by the Indian Government focused on SMEs, they now have the attention of all in the industry.

On the other hand, with the rollout of GST, SMEs too have had no choice but to embrace the technological advancements. Along with that, the government’s focus on ease of doing business has brought about a change in which industry leaders are looking at their SME clients and are introducing new initiatives that will help SMEs scale up soon.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at the services launched by the bigwigs of the business world in recent times to help SMEs.

All on the Cloud

SMEs are no longer strangers to technology; they are evolving at a fast rate, adapting the various services that are out there to make their operations a faster and simpler process. Vodafone India in partnership with SugarCRM has recently launched Vodafone CRM. This cloud based management platform will help SMEs run their customer operations in an easier manner. With services for the sales team, the cloud platform aims at helping them manage their data and clients from anywhere, anytime.

Microsoft India too is looking at empowering Indian SMEs with its cloud offerings. A recent report released by Microsoft too speaks about how SMEs are adapting to hybrid cloud solutions. Microsoft has also come up with Microsoft Kaizala, which works as a data-activation tool, social tool, analytics platform, and user-management platform for SMEs.

Security First

While SMEs are opening up to technology, it also means that they are exposed to the dangers of the same. Cyber security with the many recent attacks like Ransomware compromised the data of many companies. For SMEs new to the tech world, malware attacks are a big setback. Considering this, Airtel has recently partnered with Symantec for cyber security solutions. Symantec is already an established name in the cyber security space and with Airtel’s B2B focussed solutions, they aim to reach out to SMEs and offer data protection.

Consult the Expert

Digital transformation is a new aspect in business for SMEs. They need to look at running their digital transformations at a faster rate. An established name with over thousands of clients in the SME space, the technology company SAP is looking at reinforcing its stronghold in the sector. Recent reports have established that the company will be training 15 lakh consultants over the next three years in order to make business easier for SMEs. This will further help in the digital transformation of SMEs.