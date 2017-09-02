My Queue

The Executive Selection: Salvatore Ferragamo SS17's Pocket Squares

The Executive Selection: Salvatore Ferragamo SS17's Pocket Squares
Image credit: Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo SS17
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Completing Salvatore Ferragamo’s SS17 range is the interesting selection of suited up pocket squares. Step up your game with the House’s fine silk pocket squares.

Salvatore Ferragamo SS17
Source: Salvatore Ferragamo

Need a touch of excitement to change up your existing wardrobe staples? Then opt for a few of these beauties, which will instantly add a burst of color and personality. After all, it’s the details that count. 

