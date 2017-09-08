My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Networking

3 Signs That You're Networking Too Much

How you can recognize the warning signs and fix your course before you waste your time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Signs That You're Networking Too Much
Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Creator of The Jordan Harbinger Show
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Networking is a key part of building your social capital. But, sometimes we can get too much of a good thing. Here are three warning signs that you might be networking too much, plus effective strategies that can get you back on a balanced path.

Related: 5 Habits of the Wealthy That Helped Them Get Rich

1. Your email introductions are unsuccessful, weak or time consuming.

Everyone understands that connecting is a fundamental activity in networking, and we all love to be the connecting party. When there is a natural fit, then an introductory set of emails might be best. I always recommend the double-opt-in introduction in order to get permission and buy-in from both parties and once you have that permission, often the email almost composes itself.

But, if you are sitting at your computer and struggling, this could be a sign that you are overnetworking. It's important to remember that the relationships you make in networking are only the first step. What truly matters is the social capital you build within those relationships. When you're grasping for connections between individuals, it means one of two things: 

  1. You don't know them well enough.
  2. You can't see a concrete strategy for how you can add value to their lives.

The first reason is dealt with easily enough: Be more curious and genuine in your networking and less transactional. If you're getting to know people for who they are rather than just what they do, you have more strands with which to tie together your connection. As you get to know people, you can relax and simply get to know them, rather than always pushing for what they could do for you.

The second reason goes a bit deeper, and it ties into the idea of networking as a long-term strategy. Building relationships takes time, and you have to give people time to trust you. As that trust grows, you'll learn more and you'll be able to see opportunities to add value to their lives (and where they can offer something to others).

In each of the relationships you are building, challenge yourself to ask more "why" questions of people. The more you can learn and understand the motivations of these people in your network, the easier it will be to pair them with those of similar mindsets or desires.

Related: How to Manage Time With 10 Tips That Work

2. You are not spending enough time on your own projects.

Building a business or creating a product can be hard and time-consuming. By comparison, going to a networking event can be easier: show up, meet some new people, have some time away from work.

If you're not spending enough time on your own projects, then it's okay to reduce the amount of time you spend networking. You'll lose out on quantity, but the quality of your networking will improve when you have more to bring to your interactions.

Related: Get it Done: 35 Habits of the Most Productive People (Infographic)

You really don't want to go to another networking event.

Of course, the simplest indicator is the most obvious: You just can't stand the idea of going to another networking event. I've been there. If you're in this space right now, I recommend one of two options:

  1. Stop cold turkey. When you stop going to networking events, you'll find out who is truly interested in you. They'll email and ask, "Hey, missed you at the mixer last week, how have you been?" or "Haven't seen you for a couple weeks, are you okay?" You can, of course, reach out to these people, but the difference is that you're no longer seeking out those events. Instead, you're choosing who you want to interact with.
  2. Drastically reduce your networking. This will allow you to go through the exercise of pruning the least helpful networking activities. Use the 80/20 rule to spend your time at the most valuable ones. This option also keeps you in circulation while you are working on your projects.

Networking is an art and a science. It's driven by curiosity, generosity and tenacity. But, above all, it must be strategic. Recognize the warning signs that you might be overnetworking and correct your course. Everyone in your network will thank you for it.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Networking: The Most Important Thing Women Should Do for Their Careers -- But Aren't

Networking

7 Perfect Questions to Ask While Networking

Networking

What to Do When Your Client Is Just Not Referable