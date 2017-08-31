My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Science of Success

To Get Along With Difficult People, Try This Research-Backed Approach

There's a real power in putting yourself in someone else's shoes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
To Get Along With Difficult People, Try This Research-Backed Approach
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Conflict at work isn’t always avoidable. But those conflicts could go more easily if you consider how your colleagues see themselves, according to a recent study from the University of Notre Dame.

“What matters is that we’re aware of each other’s subjective realities,” explained the study’s author, management professor Brittany Solomon, in a summary of the findings. “I think that sometimes people get along because they mistakenly assume everyone is on the same page. The more insight we have into the discrepancies and views of others makes our interactions legitimate. Ultimately, we don’t want to live in a world where we are deluded.”

Related: 7 Steps for Keeping Conflict Healthy

To get a better understanding of the extent to which people can go beyond their own views, Solomon asked study participants to share a series of perceptions about the personalities of their peers, from different points of view -- not just their own opinion. Their friends and acquaintances were asked to do the same.

The study discovered that no matter how someone saw another person, they were aware also of how that person saw themselves and others perceived them.

The findings could be incredibly useful to team dynamics, according to Solomon. Putting yourself in another person’s shoes can boost cooperation, communication and empathy.

Related: 5 Ways CEOs Can Empower Teams to Develop Collaborative Workplaces

“If I’m a manager or supervisor and I’m trying to motivate an employee, I can assign tasks that will really highlight their strengths or help boost self-esteem in areas of weakness,” Solomon explained. “This approach can affirm people’s identities, build confidence and help uncover hidden talents.”

When coworkers consider how someone is perceived, or how they perceive themselves, they can highlight certain traits to a group that others may or may not be aware of, potentially finding new ways for co-workers to connect and work together.

Crucially, says Solomon, considering perceptions can give you a special edge, especially in negotiations, possibly helping you be more persuasive. “The person who has greater insight into an opponent’s identity can, of course, leverage that information in various ways to win.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Science of Success

How Your Imagination Can Help Improve Your Well-Being and Even Assist in Negotiations

Science of Success

5 Ways to Overcome the 'Beauty Bias' That Can Hold Your Career Back

Science of Success

To Get Along With Difficult People, Try This Research-Backed Approach