Infographics

15 Great TED Talks for Sparking Creativity (Infographic)

From graphic designers to painters to writers, these TED Talks are bound to give your creativity a boost.
15 Great TED Talks for Sparking Creativity (Infographic)
Image credit: Glenn Chapman | Getty Images
Need a creative booster? One of your best resources is just a click away. TED Talks provides a variety of inspirational and creative videos from some of today’s most successful people.

Whether you’re bursting with ideas or experiencing a creative block, these talks will help provide you with new approaches and perspectives on creativity. In author Elizabeth Gilbert’s TED Talk, “Your Elusive Creative Genius,” she pushes people to find their own “creative genius” and to avoid getting discouraged from reaching their maximum potential. Internationally recognized sculptor Janet Echelman’s “Taking Imagination Seriously” TED Talk is about finding your true voice and letting your imagination do the work.

Through TED Talks, artists, business people, entrepreneurs, scientists and more share their different perspectives and experiences on various subjects. While there’s no one way of doing something, each seek to inspire and help cultivate the traits you need to be successful.

To get your creative juices flowing, here are 15 of the best TED Talks for sparking creativity, according to online auction site Invaluable.

 

