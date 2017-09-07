My Queue

Bollywood

#4 Key Turning Points in the Career of Bollywood's favourite Baba

Fondly called 'Sanju Baba' by his fans, the actor has seen many ups and downs in his life
#4 Key Turning Points in the Career of Bollywood's favourite Baba
Image credit: Facebook: Sanjay Dutt, Dabboo Ratnani
Bollywood stars are some of the most followed celebrities on social media. One not-so-good thing about the life of the actors is that they always remain in the spotlight, even if it is for some controversy. Popular Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has also been in news ever since he made an announcement about his comeback on the big screen with his next release Bhoomi directed by Omung Kumar. Fondly called ‘Sanju Baba’ by his fans, the actor has seen so many ups and downs in his life. The life of this macho actor turned out to be more thrilling than a movie. However, his controversial past hasn’t taken away the hope of a bright future for himself.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at four turning points in Dutt's career:

Reigning over Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood movie debut with the box office hit Rocky in 1981. Later, he went on to star in Vidhaata, the highest grossing Hindi film of 1982 along with the super hit Main Awara Hoon (1983). His successes continued in the 1990s, with films such as Sadak, Saajan and Khal Nayak for which he was also nominated in the Filmfare Best Actor Award category.

Highest grossing Films

In January 2008, the Indian film Institute Filmfare listed 12 films featuring Dutt in its top 100 highest-grossing movies of all-time list. In its May 2013 edition 100 years of Indian cinema Filmfare listed three films featuring Dutt in its top 20 list of highest-grossing Hindi films of all time, adjusted for inflation these films were Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Khalnayak and Saajan.

First Filmfare Award

Dutt was nominated for the Filmfare best actor category for the fourth time in his then 18-year-old film career for his intense performance in Vaastav. After winning the award, he thanked his fans for making his movie a success. 

Characters Worth Remembering: 

Dutt won many hearts with his performance in movies like Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Agneepath and PK. The phrase 'Jaadu ki Jhappi' got only popular in our lives because of this iconic movie Munnabhai MBBS. Vidhu Vinod Chopra announced on 29 September 2016 that production on the third Munna Bhai film starring Dutt in the title role will begin in 2017.

(Watch out for the September issue of Entrepreneur Magazine, which stars Sanjay Dutt on the cover. To subscribe, click here)

 

