Nurturing and Educating the Leaders of Tomorrow

Are great leaders born or does it take a lifetime of experience to manage the masses? Both! Knowledge Kinetics' Gaurav Bhalla and Order of Man's Ryan Michler explain.

September 11, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are great leaders born or does it take a lifetime of experience to expertly manage the masses? Both! Knowledge Kinetics CEO and author of Awakening a Leader’s Soul, Gaurav Bhalla explains how to tap into your innate business acuity. Then, Order of Man founder Ryan Michler encourages listeners to join The Iron Council, a brotherhood designed to help men achieve their best selves. Click play to learn more.

[00:00:00] Shifting the Leadership Paradigm With Dr. Bhalla

Shifting the Leadership Paradigm With Dr. Bhalla [00:05:17] Poetry Awakens Leaders, Inspires Innovation

Poetry Awakens Leaders, Inspires Innovation [00:11:30] The Rocky Road to a Better Self

The Rocky Road to a Better Self [00:18:21] Order of Man Cultivates Community

Order of Man Cultivates Community [00:26:42] Attaining Sovereignty via The Iron Council

Attaining Sovereignty via The Iron Council [00:33:22] Taking Dominion Over Your Destiny

Related: Top Podcasts, GIF Creation and Fighting Burnout

Discover more about segments and guests below ...

[00:00:00] Shifting the Leadership Paradigm With Dr. Bhalla

“Yesterday’s teachers are not going to produce tomorrow’s visionary leaders.” Author, educator and CEO of Knowledge Kinetics, Gaurav Bhalla suggests that we need to reimagine the way we approach leadership, believing we should cultivate inner acumen in preparation to guide others instead of relying solely on the direction of others. When opportunity knocks, will you be ready to lead?

[00:05:17] Poetry Awakens Leaders, Inspires Innovation

Bhalla specializes in the fields of leadership, marketing and strategy. He has worked on five different continents in 35 countries. Although he has many accomplishments, his life story revolves around exploration and innovation. Learn more about Bhalla’s journey and the inspiration behind his latest book, Awakening a Leader’s Soul: Learnings Through Immortal Poems.

[00:11:30] The Rocky Road to a Better Self

Ryan Michler is a husband, father, Iraqi combat veteran and the founder of Order of Man. Michler shares a brief look at his childhood and how it shaped him as a leader and mentor. Hear Michler's journey of self-improvement now.

[00:18:21] Order of Man Cultivates Community

Enduring through struggle strengthens character, but that doesn't mean you need to fight alone. Michler discusses the importance of building a tight-knit community to help shape the leaders of tomorrow. Are you ready to be a better parent, spouse and leader?

[00:26:42] Attaining Sovereignty via The Iron Council

Do you have dominion over your life? It's time to unlock your full potential by taking ownership of your choices and accepting the consequences, good or bad. Although it may seem a bit counterintuitive, Michler says the first step to sovereignty is becoming an active participant in a community. Learn how you can build relationships, hold meaningful conversations with peers and capitalize on the resources available at the Order of Man Iron Council.

[00:33:22] Taking Dominion Over Your Destiny

Michler urges listeners to be mindful of their decisions and ditch the excuses. Even in hard times, you can be successful with enough grit and discipline. Take control of your destiny.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.