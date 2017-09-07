My Queue

Bollywood

5 Untold and Unique Aspects of Sanjay Dutt's Life

Dutt's long love affair with photography has been a much of an unknown fact amongst his fans and close-knit people
5 Untold and Unique Aspects of Sanjay Dutt's Life
Image credit: Facebook: Sanjay Dutt
Former Feature Writer, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It’s rightly said that “sometimes the harder you fall, the stronger you rise”! Guess what, who could have been the best example to portray this fact? Our very own “Sanju Baba”! Don’t you agree with me? Well certainly, you would when I unleash some very interesting things which he practices and loves to perform religiously.

1. Did you ever know that Dutt is a diligent follower of Lord Shiva? Though Hindu by birth, he respects and preaches all religions. From Ganesh Chaturthi to Eid, he celebrates all major Indian festival with great joy and pride.

2. Dutt’s long love affair with photography has been a much of an unknown fact amongst his fans and close-knit people. Even his wife Manyata keeps persisting him to publish his book of his photography skills. Natural beauty has been this one aspect since his childhood days, which has always caught his lens’s attraction.

3.  Dutt has mostly been seen getting clicked in media wearing his sunglasses and proclaims to have a huge collection. As a hobby, he collects sunglasses from wherever he travels.

4.  During his jail term, Dutt tried to keep himself fit but without using any gym equipments. He used trash cans and mud pots instead of weights and dumbbells and even did crunches along with other physical exercises for staying fit. Now that he is back with a bang, he prefers going the desi way.

5.  Dutt is passionate about playing musical instruments and plays tabla really well. Reported, the actor even participated in a concert in USA and won a gold medal for being the best air guitarist. During his jail term, he started his own radio show and readily volunteered to entertain the jail mates

For deeper insights into Sanjay Dutt’s life and his transition of changed man post his freedom from jail, do read Entrepreneur’s cover story, “The Rise and fall of Sanjay Dutt”.

(Watch out for the September issue of Entrepreneur Magazine, which stars Sanjay Dutt on the cover. To subscribe, click here)

