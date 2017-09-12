Dubai's District 2020 To Be A Hub 'For The Startup, The SME, And The Multinational'

September 12, 2017 3 min read

Planned across 65,000 square meters of residential space, and 135,000 square meters of commercial space, the plan for District 2020 -"an integrated, inclusive and diverse community-” part of Dubai Expo 2020, has been unveiled at Cityscape Global 2017. Visitors to Cityscape, which runs from September 11-13 at Dubai World Trade Center, can learn more about more about the design and infrastructure behind the futuristic development area that is a key part of the legacy of Dubai Expo 2020, and is expected to be operational from the fourth quarter of 2021.

A rendering of the Al Wasl Arrival plaza planned at District 2020.Image credit:Expo 2020.

According to a statement, some of the USPs of the District 2020 site include LEED gold standard constructions, state of the art architectural designs, smart digital services, sustainable amenities, advanced telecom services, and around 44,900 square meters of greenery (park areas). Dubai World Trade Center is also said to be working on a conference and exhibition centre to build on Dubai’s standing as the region’s destination of choice for major events. District 2020 is keen to function as an innovation hub, and aims to be a place where enterprises working on emerging technologies can collaborate. “It’s for the startup, the SME and the multinational,” says Expo 2020.

Commenting on the legacy site, H.E. Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai) instructed us to build a site for a permanent legacy, and therefore we had to think of ways to capitalize on what was being built for Expo as well as for post-Expo. We have created District 2020 to achieve that goal. It has been a key part of our planning from the very start, not just for our legacy team but the entire Expo organization.”

A rendering of the District 2020 development.Image credit:Expo 2020.

Expo 2020 expects District 2020 to take forward the Expo’s mission as a destination to “Connect, Create, Innovate,” and says that it's set to be an eclectic environment for all concerned, comprising of collaborative office spaces, modern residential areas, cultural attractions, and more. Expo 2020 also anticipates that the area would help accelerate the Emirate’s development, and will be “a long-term economic contributor for the UAE as a home for innovators, original thinkers and pioneers, creating jobs and attracting investment.”

