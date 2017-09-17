10 Marketing Lessons From Apple (Infographic)

There's a lot to learn from one of the world's largest tech companies.

September 17, 2017 2 min read

Brainstorming ways to market your company? Follow the example of one of the most profitable companies in the world, Apple.

As one of the most successful brands today, there are things that Apple has done -- and not done -- that have helped it successful market its products. Unlike most companies, Apple’s approach is based on simplicity. The company doesn’t use flashy graphics or loud noises. It even leaves out information on where and how to buy its products in its ads. Instead, Apple lets the products speak for themselves.

However, Apple’s marketing is not just about its products -- it’s about experiences. To continuously grow your customer base and keep customers coming back, offer experiences. For example, when you walk into any Apple store, there are tables of different Apple products for anyone to test out.

Another noteworthy thing that Apple does is create a sense of mystery around its products. The company doesn’t release details about the new iPhone or iPad until it has its formal Apple event so people are always talking and speculating what could be next.

To learn more, check out The Website Group’s infographic below.