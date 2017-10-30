Side Hustlers: Watch This Before You Launch Your E-Commerce Site

E-commerce pro Allen Brouwer will share his secrets for attracting customers on the cheap and driving sales.

Editor’s Note: In "Tough Love Tuesday," we connect side-hustling entrepreneurs with support, resources and advice from top experts. Sign up to our email newsletter to be notified about our Tuesday Facebook Lives and check back to our side hustle topic page for more helpful tips.

When Allen Brouwer launched his e-commerce site BestSelf Co two years ago, he didn’t just open the virtual doors and expect customers to flood through.

Instead, he and his co-founder had a plan, one that started with selling just a handful of products, including the goal-setting SELF Journal, which he initially launched on Kickstarter. It took the company just 12 monts to get to $2.4 million in sales, and this year it is expected to increase revenue by five-fold. It now has three online stores -- U.S., UK and Australia -- and has expanded to 13 products, each helping people become their best self. Because of their hustle, for two years in a row, Best Self Co has received Shopify’s “Build A BIGGER Business award,” a competition that recognizes businesses who have successfully taken their business to the next level.

Image Credit: BestSelf Co

To give side hustlers a helping hand, Brouwer will share more of the hard work and planning that went into this ecommerce success with Entrepreneur.com readers. He’ll chat live and answer questions in this week’s episode of Tough Love Tuesday, our Facebook Live series that connects experts with side hustlers for real-time advice and support.

Specifically, he'll show us how to:

Produce high-quality content about your product or service to organically reach your potential customers before you launch -- and get them excited. The importance of starting with a one, or a handful of products, to get user feedback before rolling out additional offerings. Successfully launch a giveaway and attract tons of interested customers How to correctly use paid traffic, so you won’t lose money, yet gain insights and go beyond a transaction.

Tune in on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. ET for the Facebook Live.

This episode is the sixth in our second season of "Tough Love Tuesday." For six weeks, our experts will focus on side hustlers, providing support, resources and actionable advice, all in real time.

