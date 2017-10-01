My Queue

Empowerment

Brené Brown on What It Means to Truly Belong

It's time to step up and live life to the fullest.
Brené Brown on What It Means to Truly Belong
Image credit: Lewis Howes
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

It's finally here -- one of the most requested guests on the show (since I launched it), is this incredible woman, Brené Brown.

She has one of the most watched TED talks of all time and is a three-time number one New York Times bestselling author (and soon to be four). She has changed the face of emotional intelligence, relationships and self-acceptance for millions of people.

But her area of expertise is one that not many people are willing to talk about: shame and vulnerability.

Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston. But once her TED talk blew up the internet a few years ago, she has appeared on much bigger platforms around the world, including Oprah, the New York Times and many others.

Not only have her books changed millions of people’s perspectives on what it actually means to be brave, authentic and loved, but she's started a conversation that has created a ripple effect among other thought leaders.

I’ve been aware of her work for years, quoted it in my books and followed her patiently, waiting for the right time to interview her for the podcast.

Not only did we get into what it means to truly belong (the topic of her newest book), but we got into the tragic events happening in our country and what we can do to change it.

We recorded this interview just one week before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, where Brené lives, so all of my thoughts and love go to her and her team as they recover and support their community.

It’s time to step up and live the courageous truth we each have inside of us in Episode 536.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

