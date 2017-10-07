My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

The 20 Most Searched-for Business Types (Infographic)

The graphic also contains a breakdown of the most popular business type by state.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 20 Most Searched-for Business Types (Infographic)
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Reporting Intern
1 min read

Ever use Google to search for your latest business idea? You're not the only one.

Most of these aspiring entrepreneurs inquired about clothing lines, restaurants and food trucks, according to an analysis by machinery seller Bid on Equipment.

The most predictably successful small businesses fall into two categories: trade skills that keep other businesses running and specialized services for personalized care. Bookkeeping, website design and computer services make up roughly 40 percent of all small businesses, indicating a broad market where many can succeed. Specialized services such as dentistry, real estate and legal services make up the majority of the top small businesses, as they can be managed at scale and have the advantage of securing a niche.

Wherever your dreams may take you, entrepreneurship requires passion, commitment and the ability to balance both the glamorous and menial tasks of being the boss. For more insights into the most searched about business types as well as the most profitable, check out BOE’s infographic below.

Related video: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Ep. 3: Want a Job, a Baby or Some New Friends?

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

Technology

Apple's iPhone: Designed in California But Manufactured Fast All Around the World (Infographic)

Project Grow

How Do I Build a Business Plan? (Infographic)