My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lori Greiner

'Shark Tank's' Lori Greiner on the Do's and Don'ts of Pitching

The Queen of QVC explains what you should and shouldn't do during your next pitch meeting.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Shark Tank's' Lori Greiner on the Do's and Don'ts of Pitching
Image credit: Matt Petit | ABC | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
3 min read

Lori Greiner knows how to sell an idea. Nicknamed "The Queen of QVC," she has made a small fortune convincing TV shoppers to buy her numerous inventions, including the Scrub Daddy and the Simply Fit Board.

As a judge on ABC's Shark Tank, she's known for having a sharp eye and quickly discerning a "hero" from a "zero." Her killer instincts have led her to invest in companies that have collectively earned more than $400 million.

Related: 5 Ways to Win Your Pitch, According to 'Shark Tank's' Robert Herjavec

Part of what makes Greiner so savvy is that she's been there and done that. When she watches a nervous entrepreneur make a pitch on the show, she can empathize because she was once in their shoes. Whether hawking her wares on TV or in a boardroom, she's learned over the years which approaches work and which fall flat. And she hasn't thrown in the towel in the face of rejection.

"Everything is a lesson," she tells Entrepreneur. "You’re constantly learning, growing and improving as you experience different things."

Here she shares some valuable pitching do's and don'ts.

Be patient.

"Trust your instincts and wait for the perfect place and time to launch."

Related: The Best Investment the 'Shark Tank' Judges Ever Made for Under $100

Don't "rush a product launch or advance a marketing plan if your gut is telling you it’s the wrong time. You only get one shot, so do it when you think you have the best chance of success." 

Be overly prepared.

"You should know your product or business inside out."

Don't go into a pitch "not knowing everything there is to know about what they’re pitching. You should be prepared to answer any question about it. Whether it’s about finances, manufacturing, inventory or processes, you should know every single detail."

Be enthusiastic.

"Enthusiasm and passion are infectious. I’ve seen great pitch people that with sheer passion and enthusiasm convince people to buy or invest in things that they never would have under any other circumstance."

"I’ve seen the greatest ideas fall completely flat when presented by someone who lacks enthusiasm."

Related: Watch: Why Even Prepared People Don't Always Get a 'Yes' From a Pitch

Be likable.

"Remember if you’re trying to convince someone to invest in you, they need to not only like what you’re asking them to invest in and believe that it is a good investment for sound reasons, but they also need to like and believe in you."

"One of the biggest mistakes people make is not listening or having an arrogant attitude."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Shark Tank

'Shark Tank' Stars Dissect Their Show's Popularity on the Eve of Its 10th Season

The Digest

This Bagel Shop Now Sells Products in 9,000 Stores Thanks to 'Shark Tank' and QVC

Entrepreneurs

8 Quotes From Shark Tank's Lori Greiner That Will Make You Proud to be An Entrepreneur