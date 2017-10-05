My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creativity

The Best Way to Inspire Creativity in Others Isn't What You Might Think

While everyone appreciates a pat on the back, that's not the most powerful way to promote highly creative thinking.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Best Way to Inspire Creativity in Others Isn't What You Might Think
Image credit: Panom | Shutterstock.com
3 min read

If you think an awards dinner or a plaque is the best way to recognize your creative employees, well, maybe you’re trying to be too creative in your approach.

Turns out, monetary rewards are the best way to promote creative work. Shocked? It’s true. While we often stereotype artists, musicians, designers and other creatives as people focused on fame and recognition, that thinking is far-off. Like the rest of us, these people are just as motivated by money.

Related: 4 Ways Employee Incentives Can Drive Engagement and Retention

A recent study published in the Journal of Consumer Research found that rewarding people for their imaginative, creative and original works through social recognition doesn’t enhance creativity. Instead, cash rewards are more motivating to these creatives.

“The general consensus in the research literature on creativity is that money hurts creativity,” said Ravi Mehta, a University of Illinois professor who co-authored the study. He and his colleagues sought exceptions to this thinking. “What is it about the contingency of rewards that impacts creativity, and would adults respond to all types of creativity-contingent rewards the same way?”

Related: 5 Ways to Improve Your Entrepreneurial Creativity

To answer these questions, Mehta and other study co-authors conducted a series of five experiments examining the impacts that monetary and social recognition have on a person’s creative performance. They found that money made people more creative, inducing a “performance focus” which motivated people to be more original and inventive. Social recognition induced a “normative focus,” which deterred creativity.

In other words, a desire to please others can stifle creative thinking. “Social recognition reward kills creativity, because it makes creators more risk-averse,” Mehta said. “It appeals to conformity, to not standing out.” Because people fear that being too radical and out-there will cause their peers to judge them, social recognition influences them to abide by social norms.

Related: You Can Boost Your Creativity by Imagining You're Someone Else

While social recognition may result in a creative person getting more exposure for their work, Mehta points out that, “People who value creativity value the bizarre, the stuff that’s out there. Therefore, they’re less likely to care about the approval of others, or a sense of belonging with their peers.” That’s why, when you offer a monetary reward rather than a social one, people are more motivated to outperform others and find ways to be original.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Creativity

5 Ways to Unlock Your Entrepreneurial Creativity

Creativity

When You're Feeling Stuck Creatively, Take Some Time to Move

Creativity

How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur