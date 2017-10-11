My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Public Relations

The Changing Horizons of PR Industry

PR is way beyond media stories & is touching boundaries of advertising & marketing
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Changing Horizons of PR Industry
Image credit: Shutterstock
Co-Founder, #ARM Worldwide, CEO - PR and content marketing
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The long-term future of PR is an integral part of marketing strategy for any brand. All the activities like Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Social Media, SEO, Content Marketing, Corporate Communications and Advertising will be merged to drive business results for brands as the lines blur in the field of communications and amalgamate.

It is not difficult to measure the ROI from Public Relations, and it is essential to understand the role of PR in different marketing and business touch points. Various means can be used to measure the growth and impact of PR such as media impressions, web traffic, lead sourcing, views, social media mentions.

In the ver transient space of communications, we will for sure have something like PR Velocityin the near future, which is,

= rate of perception or image building

= +ve (views + articles + conversations + impressions) / time, leading to business conversions.

Agencies of the future will have to look to the changing times and alter their entire approach to the PR exercise. It will be fair to predict that in the future Newsrooms will shrink further and bloggers and content creators will lead the pack for PR, lines of advertising, marketing and PR will further blur.

A summary of few emerging trends in PR are:

  • Over the years, companies have started realising the importance of talking to their customers directly. Companies will focus on giving the information and expertise that they have on their own, instead of using an agency or relying on getting endorsed by the media.
  • PR is way beyond media stories & is touching boundaries of advertising & marketing. More and more content creators are doing associations with PR firms & overall content marketing is being managed by them.
  • Technology is rapidly changing, and PR will have to keep up or get left behind. Words like virtual reality and big data are no longer words of the future.

A handful of tips can be taken into consideration while pre-empting the future of PR:-

1. Audience Targeting

Not just knowing your target audience, but to understand what kind of things do they do, which devices do they typically own; all of these become important questions to answer and be prepared with. This is not only limited to media & publications, but a mix of man-managed and machine-managed media.

We have recently tested this for a wearable startup (Boltt) and were overwhelmed with the response.

We created a list of 4000+ international media after doing the research on keywords category like wearables, technology, AI. further, we created a pool of audience for pitches. Before doing media pitch on email, we beamed  Boltt’s content & started monitoring responses from Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, Email & community forums. This helped us in creating 5 list of media buckets on the basis of different responses.

Results:

As result of audience targeting way before recent press unveiling during CES 2017, CNN International did the live interview in prime time for 3 minutes for Boltt, which was broadcasted live in 45+ countries.

2. Building a Relationship Beyond Media for a Future-ready Approach

Long gone are the days when companies could tell consumers what they need. It is more about reaching out to them and maintaining a relationship with them. Relationships can be built by focusing on empathy and having one-on-one conversations with your customers.

3: Amplification

In future efforts will be put more on amplification to reach out to a wide targeted audience rather than coverage only. The way we manage the ROI from public relations is already changed. Brands will use the third party as testimonial engine & invest huge promotions to reach a bigger audience. Few simple amplification tactics are:

  • Influencers associations
  • Content Marketing in shape of uniquely re-hashed content pegs for different platforms.
  • Amplification of prominent PR stories using custom audience engines of Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin& other targeted communities.

5: Data, ROI & AI-Driven Strategies: Everything will be easily measurable in future. Right from time spent on all the screens, to cookies captured and nurtured for remarking. We will be easily managing the sales from PR activations & PR agencies will have business/sales targets.

Public relation is an opportune mix of communication, timing, audience targeting, distribution channels (publications), amplification, seeding, and cross promotions. Overall, it is evident from the changing trends that PR is evolving. More responsibilities will certainly mean learning new technologies and be up to date on them, but what it will also mean is that you can consolidate your brand’s communication and speak in one voice - effectively.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Public Relations

Ground-Breaking PR Trends That are Going to Dominate 2019

Public Relations

4 Tips for Hiring the Right PR Agency

Public Relations

4 Tips to Launch Your First Effective PR Campaign