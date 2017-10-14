The Future According to Elon Musk (Infographic)

Plans and predictions for our world and beyond, according to the man behind SpaceX.

October 14, 2017 1 min read

The businesses under Elon Musk's belt, from Tesla to SpaceX to SolarCity, incubate some of the most progressive ideas in their fields, and Musk is not shy to show his confidence in the at-first seemingly outlandish ventures. Yet Musk has proven his entrepreneurial prowess and foresight time and again.

Beginning in 2018, he outlined events from the beginning of commercialized space travel to the colonization of Mars. Perhaps his ideas are less science fiction and more grounded in reality than we may think.

Check out the RS Components infographic below for the timeline of the future according to Elon Musk, from an AI takeover to settlements on Mars, and what to expect within our lifetimes.