8 Ways to Make Your Digital Content Go Viral

October 19, 2017 4 min read

With the digital revolution that has taken place, it is extremely simple to share your content on social media. But with thousands of videos / audios being uploaded every week, making and uploading that selected few videos that go viral seems like the tricky part. However, though there is not a full proof way to make your content go viral, it is not as difficult as it reads and with certain simple things in mind, you’re all set to rock the internet.

So the next time you create content, don’t forget to run it through these few things before uploading it.

Never Overlook the power of Simplicity– Simplicity is the key. The attention span of people is found to be more if the content they’re viewing is simple, relatable and easy flowing. If the content you upload is too complicated or jumbled or in general, has a lot going on, the chances of viewers leaving it mid-way or not starting at all is huge. Therefore, presentation being the key, ensure that the demonstration of even complex content is creative but simple. Simple always works!

The secret is out, good luck climbing the stairway to internet virality.