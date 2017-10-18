How Hyper-local Service Providers have Caused a Paradigm shift in Festive Preparations

The millennial generation seeks hassle-free services that are easy to access and have a certain level of accountability

We live in a dynamic, constantly evolving world, where everything we do and see has been touched by technology and its tendrils. Even our festivals, which are an integral part of the societal fabric, have seen a marked change in the way they are celebrated. Gone are the days when our parents started fretting about Diwali preparations and cleaning from August itself.

Hassle-free Services

The young turks of today do not have the patience or time to engage in some heavy duty dusting and cleaning, and decorating the house with Diwali lights and Rangoli is seems like a long and arduous task. The millennial generation seeks hassle-free services that are easy to access and have a certain level of accountability.

Opportunities for Hyper-local Service Providers

We have witnessed a changing service ecosystem in the past decade. After the e-commerce boom, people have been looking beyond products and therein lay the huge chasm for hyperlocal services. It has been identified and has seen a host of service providers trying their best to fill in that gap.

We have witnessed platforms such as Timesaverz and UrbanClap come up and try to make the lives of the consumers, a tad bit easier. This has resulted in a competitive business environment and the consumers have been the beneficiaries. A service like deep cleaning, which is an essential this festive season is now available to the consumers, with just a tap of their fingers. They can get their house decorated as well, to celebrate the festive mood without any hassles. What is more, the added incentive of accountability and professionalism has seen the tide shift in favour of these Hyperlocal service providers.

Market Potential

The market potential here is truly immense, with the industry being pegged at a whopping 12 Billion USD. This bodes well for these new age handymen, who are out to change the very make of our society. The pre-diwali preparations and the post-diwali cleaning no longer seem as perilous a task as smartly dressed smiling professionals are at one's beck and call.

The services are performed with in no time, with nary a worry for the consumers. The proverbial icing on the cake is that the pricing in itself isn't high, due to the competitive business environment that we spoke of and thus provides a dependable alternative to unreliable local service guys. We are at a crucible in this sector, after which a remarkably different and highly connected world shall emerge.