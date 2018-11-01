Digitization

More From This Topic

Is Spending Time Abroad of Any Help in the Success of a Start-up?
Startups

Is Spending Time Abroad of Any Help in the Success of a Start-up?

You develop the ability to question the age-old ineffective techniques and methodologies by moving to a new world and it forms a threshold for new ideas and solutions
Sania Gupta | 4 min read
How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate
Loans

How MSMEs can Ensure a Higher Loan Approval Rate

As NBFCs target MSMEs for lending, here's what you can do to get your loan approved
Manish Khera | 5 min read
Living the Life of a Digital Nomad
Digital Nomad

Living the Life of a Digital Nomad

Only those who are courageous enough are the ones who succeed in exploring a completing different kind of life- the life of a digital nomad.
4 min read
How Innovation is Paving the Way for Better Home Healthcare
Home Healthcare

How Innovation is Paving the Way for Better Home Healthcare

Here we'll discuss the challenges in health-care and the changes it has gone through with technology handy today
Vipin Pathak | 4 min read
Customer Experience in Financial Services and the Influence of Technology
Financing

Customer Experience in Financial Services and the Influence of Technology

With the advent of technologies like Machine Learning and AI, it has made it easier for financial consultants to configure the mammoth amounts of data available
Priyan DC | 4 min read
Critical Challenges Faced by OTT Providers Today
Telecommunications

Critical Challenges Faced by OTT Providers Today

One has to evolve with the demand and understand the requirement in advance
Gaurav Malik | 4 min read
Banking is Dead… Long live Blockchain Banking!
Blockchain

Banking is Dead… Long live Blockchain Banking!

Banks can not afford increasing expenditure of the old technology anymore they will have to adapt to the change
Giri Devanur | 5 min read
Technopreneurship: What it is and What it is Not
Technology

Technopreneurship: What it is and What it is Not

There is a common belief in the potential of the tech product, an inherent DNA to work hard and against all odds
Dr Bala V Balachandran | 5 min read
Analysing the Need for Digitization in Milk Distribution
Digitization

Analysing the Need for Digitization in Milk Distribution

The potential of white revolution in India has been recognised by the world,it's the time to Digitize it
Anant Goel | 3 min read
Four Factors That Will Convince You To Actually Buy an Insurance Cover
Insurance

Four Factors That Will Convince You To Actually Buy an Insurance Cover

Here are few logical reasons for people who are reluctant to take an insurance cover for themselves.
Kamesh Goyal | 3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.