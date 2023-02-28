Get This Top Scanning App for Tax Season at More Than $150 Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Tax season is a headache for entrepreneurs for several reasons. Not only do entrepreneurs' taxes tend to be a little more complicated and time-consuming, but it's one more thing to juggle when you're trying to get your company off the ground to start the year. If you receive paper tax forms rather than digital ones, it can become a real hassle to stay organized and input information into an online tax filing system.

That's why you need a quality scanning app, and why we've dropped the price on iScanner for a limited time during our Gear Up For Tax Season event. Now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on March 2, you can get iScanner for 80% off.

iScanner is the #1 scanning app in the United States, with top billing in the App Store thanks to more than 80 million downloads and a 4.8/5-star rating. Gizmodo writes, "The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier."

It's so much more than just a mobile scanner. With AI-powered tools, you'll always scan the right borders, be able to straighten scans, recognize text in more than 20 languages, and get a fully-featured PDF editor and file manager. You can edit scans using color correction and noise-removing features, mark up and annotate documents, add text over forms, sign scans manually, lock confidential scans with a PIN, merge documents for more effective management, and more. It even leverages your phone's camera to solve math problems by simply pointing at a formula.

Give yourself a break this tax season. Now through March 2, you can get iOS iScanner for just $39.99 (reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.