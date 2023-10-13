Go Digital: This Scanning Subscription Is on Sale for $29.97 This deal is only good through October 15.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Documents in the physical world can make all the difference in the digital one. Instead of relying on heavy, clunky, printer-sized machines for scanning documents, you can step into the modern era and get a reliable scanning app to deliver all of your scanning services via your phone. Through October 15th only, this lifetime subscription to the iScanner App is on sale for $29.97 (reg. $39) with code SCANNER.

Rated the number-one U.S.-based scanning and document management tool, this highly capable service is designed to help you produce and edit professional-grade documents whenever and wherever you need. The mobility and high-end approach of iScanner is excellent for business travelers and entrepreneurs alike.

iScanner comes with a smart scanner that can support the digitization of important documents and forms that you might use as or with a lawyer, manager, realtor, or accountant. Export and import handwritten notes, receipts, tickets, tax forms, and more, and then turn them into any of these file types:

  • PDF
  • JPG
  • DOС
  • XLS
  • PPT
  • TXT

The iScanner app also comes with AI-powered support systems and features to help you achieve the desired document faster and easier. It comes with automated document border detection and automatic adjustments. These features can help straighten pages that you've scanned and eliminate those classic lines and curves that can come from photographing a physical page.

iScanner is the top scanning app on the App Store, with an average of 4.8/5 stars and more than 100 million downloads.

Through October 15th at 11:59 p.m. PT, this lifetime subscription to the iScanner App is on sale for $29.97 (reg. $39) with code SCANNER.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Scanners Digitization

Most Popular

See all
Operations & Logistics

A Costco Gold Star Membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60

Start saving money on your office supplies.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

You Can Unleash Your Leadership Potential Through Executive Coaching. Here's How.

My business was dramatically changed for the better thanks to an executive coach, and yours can be, too.

By Jason Hennessey
Living

I Tried the Semi-Private Air Carrier That Lets You Arrive 20 Minutes Before Your Flight. Here's What It Was Like — And How to Do It Affordably.

"There's a reason people pay 10 to 100 times more to fly privately than to fly commercially. You just want to save time, right? It's not about Champagne and caviar."

By Jessica Thomas
Business News

'Bad Actor at the Hotel': Marriott Customer Warns Guests About a Scam They Think Could Be an Inside Job

The alleged victim has all of the communication in writing.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Watch: London Airport Parking Garage Erupts in Flames Leaving Thousands of Passengers Stranded, Delayed

London Luton Airport resumed flight activity late Wednesday following the incident.

By Emily Rella
Business News

McDonald's Employee Shoots, Kills 30-Year-Old Woman Following Dispute: 'Completely Senseless'

The victim has been identified as Jacklyn Marie Reed from Johnson City, Tennessee.

By Emily Rella