Documents in the physical world can make all the difference in the digital one. Instead of relying on heavy, clunky, printer-sized machines for scanning documents, you can step into the modern era and get a reliable scanning app to deliver all of your scanning services via your phone. Through October 15th only, this lifetime subscription to the iScanner App is on sale for $29.97 (reg. $39) with code SCANNER.

Rated the number-one U.S.-based scanning and document management tool, this highly capable service is designed to help you produce and edit professional-grade documents whenever and wherever you need. The mobility and high-end approach of iScanner is excellent for business travelers and entrepreneurs alike.

iScanner comes with a smart scanner that can support the digitization of important documents and forms that you might use as or with a lawyer, manager, realtor, or accountant. Export and import handwritten notes, receipts, tickets, tax forms, and more, and then turn them into any of these file types:

PDF

JPG

DOС

XLS

PPT

TXT

The iScanner app also comes with AI-powered support systems and features to help you achieve the desired document faster and easier. It comes with automated document border detection and automatic adjustments. These features can help straighten pages that you've scanned and eliminate those classic lines and curves that can come from photographing a physical page.

iScanner is the top scanning app on the App Store, with an average of 4.8/5 stars and more than 100 million downloads.

