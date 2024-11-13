GFC aims to primarily focus on early-stage companies, from Seed to Series A, in sectors like decarbonization, digitization, and disruptive technologies.

Green Frontier Capital (GFC), an early-stage climate-tech investment firm, has launched its first SEBI-approved Category 2 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the Green Frontier Capital India Climate Opportunities Fund, with a target corpus of INR 1,500 crore.

The fund is aimed at accelerating India's low-carbon transition by investing in transformative climate technologies.

The AIF seeks to mobilise India-based investors to support local climate-tech ventures, advancing the country's sustainable development goals. GFC will primarily focus on early-stage companies, from Seed to Series A, in sectors like decarbonization, digitization, and disruptive technologies.

The fund will invest in India-centric companies developing innovative solutions for sustainable growth.

"India is at the heart of the global climate action narrative. As the only large economy in the globe that is expected to quadruple its GDP over the next two decades, the choices India makes today will have global implications," said Sandiip Bhammer, Founder and Managing Partner of Green Frontier Capital.

"Our goal is to back companies with the potential to become category leaders and deliver venture-scale returns while aligning with India's ambitions for sustainable growth. This AIF represents our commitment to a future where economic progress and environmental responsibility go hand in hand," Bhammer added.

The fund's strategy centers around three key pillars:

Digitization: Investing in technologies like IoT, big data, and AI to optimise resources and enhance sustainable practices. Decarbonization: Supporting solutions that aim to reduce emissions across critical sectors. Disruption: Backing breakthrough technologies, particularly in biological intelligence, reshaping sustainability, food systems, and life sciences.

GFC has already demonstrated its commitment to the sector, leading a USD 3 million pre-Series A round in EV super-app ElectricPe. The firm, which has supported startups such as Battery Smart, BluSmart Mobility, and E-Motorad, is focused on scaling innovative companies that drive sustainable transformation.

By investing in emerging climate-tech solutions, GFC aims to deliver both substantial returns and contribute to India's climate goals, positioning itself as a key player in the global cleantech landscape.