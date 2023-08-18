Score a Lifetime License to a Top-Rated PDF Editor and Converter for Just $39.99 Let this handy tool help you at work and beyond.

CommonCrawl Database revealed that a PDF is the third-most popular file type — only falling behind HTML and XHTML. But just because they're a popular file type, doesn't make them easy to use. That's where AcePDF Editor and Converter comes in, offering a convenient way to work with these troublesome files that often come across your desk as an entrepreneur.

With the AcePDF Editor and Converter you'll no longer have to waste time struggling with editing, converting, and managing PDFs. And right now, you can score a lifetime license for this handy tool for the low price of $39.99 (reg. $59).

Let AcePDF be your PDF wizard, helping you change text and images without even leaving the file. Need to convert the PDF? No problem — it also includes a built-in converter that lets you convert PDF to Microsoft Word, Excel, Powerpoint, TXT, image, and HTML as needed. And don't worry about changing the file type...the original layout will stay intact.

Editing and annotating are a breeze with AcePDF, which saves you time when you're dealing with contracts or forms. You can even add highlights, underlines, sticky notes, strikethroughs, arrows, and more to get your points across. Just pull up AcePDF on your device and open the PDF file you need.

Real life customers are raving about AcePDF, with Aurora sharing, "It's an easy-to-use PDF editor with all the basic editing features provided: editing, splitting, merging, etc. It's worthy of recommendation as an ultimate PDF solution as all the conversion and editing tools are provided." And Baron shared, "Very easy to use and the price is reasonable."

Save valuable time with this lifetime license to AcePDF Editor & Converter, now just $39.99 (reg. $59) for a limited time.

