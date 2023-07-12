Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Does your home office setup need a refresh? Forbes reports that 28% of workers work a hybrid model and spend some time remote. As an entrepreneur, you likely tackle at least some of your day from your home. If you want to boost productivity, having a designated work space can really help.

While laptops are great and let you work from anywhere, a desktop computer can ensure you stay focused in one specific spot. If the hefty prices have held you back from investing in this type of device, a refurbished model can help. You can currently save big on a grade-A refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 for just $199.99 (reg. $349) right here for a limited time.

If you're looking for a powerful desktop computer that won't take up too much space, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is an excellent option. This mini desktop may look small, but it's certainly mighty...while still conveniently fitting pretty much anywhere. It's equipped with a 6th Generation Intel® Core™ i Series processor and a Core i5-6500T that offers cutting-edge processing and a turbo boost to productivity.

Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution and Intel Unite ensure you can connect wirelessly and securely to your meeting room display from your laptop or tablet if needed...so there's no searching for correct connectors. You can also mount it if you'd like, with support for standard VESA mounts and Tiny-in-One configurations that transform your device into a space-saving modular all-in-one.

Curious about the refurbished element? This particular model hails from 2017. It comes with a grade-A refurbished rating, which means it will arrive in near-mint condition, with very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

Upgrade your WFH setup with a grade-A refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre desktop

