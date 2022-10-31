Last Chance to Take Advantage of a Lifetime Microsoft Office Bundle

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The Microsoft Office Suite is the world's most ubiquitous office software for good reason. It's one of the most important digital tools entrepreneurs can have in their repertoire, which is exactly why it's so expensive. Microsoft knows how good its programs are, and how much they can help you scale your business.

StackCommerce

However, you don't have to pay full price in the Entrepreneur Store; and we'll even throw in a bonus. From now through October 31, you can get Microsoft Office, plus courses to learn how to use it for a special $39.99 price.

You can get this offer on both Microsoft Office for Mac and Windows, although the included courses are a little different. As Office for Mac is a smaller product, you'll get fewer courses. The Mac edition includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote — all the essentials you need to effectively manage your business data, communication, and productivity. You'll get one course covering each program, so you'll learn how to level up your skills and be able to use each program to its maximum efficiency.

The Windows edition includes the same six programs, as well as Publisher and Access, allowing you to create beautiful e-books, manage broad databases, and much more. In addition, the Windows version has a new-and-improved ribbon user interface, allowing you to access all of your customizations, settings, and more for all programs in a single bar, making multitasking and using several programs for the same project easier than ever. Plus, of course, you'll get eight courses covering all of the programs in the Windows version of MS Office.

You won't find a better deal on Microsoft Office than this one. Grab MS Office for Mac or Windows, plus courses to learn how to use it, for just $39.99 (reg. $1,549) until October 31.

Prices subject to change.