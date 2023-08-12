Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you probably work with a lot of documents — both digital and paper. You need a way to switch between the two and stay as organized as possible. That's why a digital scanning software like the iScanner App is so valuable, and right now, you can get it for life for 33% off during our Back-to-School event.

iScanner App is the top-rated scanning app in the App Store, with a 4.8/5-star rating on more than 100 million downloads. It was The People's Voice Winner in the Best Apps, dApps, and Software at the 27th Annual Webby Awards and Gizmodo writes, "The iScanner app is yet another example of cleverly leveraging an always-connected camera to do more than just intelligently make photos look prettier."

People love iScanner, and it's easy to see why.

The comprehensive app offers a document scanner, PDF editor, file manager, and more in a single app. You can easily digitize contracts, tax forms, tickets, receipts, and more on-the-go, using AI-powered tools to detect and adjust borders automatically, straighten scan pages, and recognize text in more than 20 languages. The PDF editor lets you edit, mark up, or annotate scans with ease, while the file manager makes it simple to stay organized, protect confidential scans, merge or split documents, and more.

You can even scan in several modes, from documents and ID cards to using your smartphone's camera to solve math problems, measure objects, calculate area, count objects, and more. iScanner turns your smartphone into a convenience powerhouse.

Work smarter, not harder. Get a lifetime subscription to the top-rated iScanner app for 33% off $59 at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.