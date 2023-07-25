Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The good old internet has made it common for businesses to have a global stretch. We no longer have to fly internationally or place long-distance calls to talk to people in other countries. We are connected in a big beautiful way through email, video conferencing, chat apps, and more.

Learning a new language has a ton of benefits on a personal level. According to Real Simple magazine, it can even unlock parts of your brain unused since childhood. On a professional level, it can most certainly help you with your business efforts when welcoming a new client in their native language or understanding what is being said in a meeting with an international customer. Babbel makes learning a new language easy to accomplish, and it's on sale for $199.97 (reg. $599).

It was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and allows users to learn at various skill levels, from beginner to advanced. Covering a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family, business, food, and more, you'll practice with 10- to 15-minute bite-size lessons that fit conveniently into even the busiest schedule.

You'll get personalized review sessions to help reinforce lessons. And Babbel uses speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point.

A super convenient feature allows you to study whenever and wherever you want, and your progress will be synchronized across your devices. And if you download lessons beforehand, you can use offline mode to access courses, lessons, and review items when not on Wi-Fi, which is great for long flights.

With more than 10 million users worldwide and excellent reviews like 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on App Store, it would be a mistake to pass up this deal that saves you $399 on the usual price.

