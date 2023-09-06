Digitize Your DVDs for $30 With a Fast Ripping Software It's the most efficient DVD ripper for Macs.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

As of 2022, DVDs only made up 7% of the global home entertainment market (per Gitnux). While that's a pretty small percentage, there's still a sizable cohort of staunch DVD supporters who collect the now-archaic discs to avoid chaining themselves to monthly streaming subscriptions. And they're smart for doing so. According to Forbes, the average American spends nearly $40 a month on streaming. With fees like that, spending your time digitizing old DVDs isn't such a crazy idea.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to access your favorite movies on your computer — and without the need for any overpriced streaming plans or spending all your precious time you could be spending running your business. For only $29.99 (reg. $67.95), you can rip your old DVDs and digitize your movies and videos in minutes with the MacX DVD Ripper Pro.

The process is straightforward and only takes about five minutes, even for a full-length DVD. After your video has been converted, you can then customize it with a suite of editing tools: Trim segments, crop the screen, add external subtitles, merge video files together, and extract audio.

You can also select what file format to export your new clip to, giving you access to your videos from any device of your choosing: from an iPad tablet to an Android phone.

A ripping software can be especially useful if your business still relies on archival training materials and presentations that were originally formatted into DVDs. Plus, having those editing tools at your disposal means that restructuring and modernizing the content is simple.

The software calls itself the "fastest DVD ripper for Mac," and it just might be. It's efficient enough to support multiple video conversions at once and doesn't prevent you from focusing on other tasks on your computer. According to one customer, it's a "rock solid performance… Plenty of room for multitasking without reduced performance."

If you're looking for smart ways to budget, as most entrepreneurs naturally do, this subscription-free option for viewing your favorite flicks is a great place to start.

Get a lifetime license to the MacX DVD Ripper Pro on sale now for only $29.99 (reg. $67.95).

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Entertainment Lifestyle Digitization Dvds

Most Popular

See all
Business News

People Are Selling Their Homes to Board This 'Cruise That Never Ends' — and It Might Cost Less Than Your Monthly Rent

Life at Sea's MV Lara ship will set sail from Istanbul on November 6.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Mercedes Just Introduced a New Car With Better Range Than a Tesla

The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class is scheduled to be on the road by 2025.

By Jonathan Small
Branding

How to Grow Your Brand's Digital Presence from 0 to 100,000 Followers in Just 6 Months

Here's how to embrace the journey from obscurity to prominence and watch your brand soar in just six months.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Starting a Business

7 Critical Pieces of Business Advice for Entrepreneurs Just Getting Started

Being an entrepreneur is a test of your integrity. With so many different challenges and new situations coming your way simultaneously, it can be easy to lose sight of your goals.

By Kelly Hyman
Growing a Business

The Future Is Not Just Flexible — It's United. How American Flexibility is Redefining Business Practices Worldwide.

Recent surveys provide a tapestry of insights into how American businesses are a guiding star for global companies seeking to be future-ready.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Growing a Business

10 Pros (and Cons) of Hiring International Employees in 2023

Hiring international employees comes with an array of advantages — but there are some important factors to consider before you proceed.

By Anna Johansson