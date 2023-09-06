Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As of 2022, DVDs only made up 7% of the global home entertainment market (per Gitnux). While that's a pretty small percentage, there's still a sizable cohort of staunch DVD supporters who collect the now-archaic discs to avoid chaining themselves to monthly streaming subscriptions. And they're smart for doing so. According to Forbes, the average American spends nearly $40 a month on streaming. With fees like that, spending your time digitizing old DVDs isn't such a crazy idea.

For only $29.99 (reg. $67.95), you can rip your old DVDs and digitize your movies and videos in minutes with the MacX DVD Ripper Pro.

The process is straightforward and only takes about five minutes, even for a full-length DVD. After your video has been converted, you can then customize it with a suite of editing tools: Trim segments, crop the screen, add external subtitles, merge video files together, and extract audio.

You can also select what file format to export your new clip to, giving you access to your videos from any device of your choosing: from an iPad tablet to an Android phone.

A ripping software can be especially useful if your business still relies on archival training materials and presentations that were originally formatted into DVDs. Plus, having those editing tools at your disposal means that restructuring and modernizing the content is simple.

The software calls itself the "fastest DVD ripper for Mac," and it just might be. It's efficient enough to support multiple video conversions at once and doesn't prevent you from focusing on other tasks on your computer. According to one customer, it's a "rock solid performance… Plenty of room for multitasking without reduced performance."

If you're looking for smart ways to budget, as most entrepreneurs naturally do, this subscription-free option for viewing your favorite flicks is a great place to start.

Get a lifetime license to the MacX DVD Ripper Pro on sale now for only $29.99 (reg. $67.95).

