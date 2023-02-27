Get a Limited-Time Deal on a Flash Drive That Can Help Organize Your Tax Season

This 128GB flash drive is just $22.

Entrepreneur Store

Tax season can be difficult for everyone, but it's especially difficult for entrepreneurs dealing with invoices, W-2s, 1099s, Schedule Cs, and other forms and documents. And navigating tax season is a lot harder if you're not organized.

Digitization makes it easier to organize, but only if you have your files on the right devices. When you have files on different machines, you need to align them, which is where this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive comes in. As part of our Gear Up For Tax Season promotion, you can get it for 21% off. But act fast because this offer expires at 11:59 p.m. on March 2.

Whether you have a work phone and personal phone or you use a tablet and laptop for work, this simplified flash drive makes it easy to transfer files, photos, videos, and more between your devices. The portable drive fits easily in your pocket, purse, or bag and offers 128GB of onboard storage — more than a standard iPhone. In addition, the drive provides broad compatibility with USB 3.0, Lightning, micro-USB, and USB-C ports, letting you connect to iPads, Macs, micro-USB Android devices, and more. Plus, high-speed transmission ensures you can get everything in the place you want quickly.

It boasts five out of five stars online, with one reviewer named Christine saying, "So easy to use! Recieved it, opened up the package, connected to my phone and backed up my info within 3 minutes. Love this little thing!"

Ensure you have everything together with this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive. Now through March 2, you can get it for just $22.99 (reg. $39). No coupon is required, but get it now before the offer expires!

