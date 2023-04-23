Save Time and Money with the iOS Scanner App for Just $40

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Month to month, the average small business spends up to $32 per employee on office supplies according to a report by The Houston Chronicle. By converting to a digital scanner, you may be able to cut your costs on hardware and maintenance without missing out on any productivity.

The iScanner is an iOS scanner app that uses your iPhone or iPad camera to create HD scans of documents, cards, and more. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for $39.99 (reg. $199).

Replace your hardware scanner with an app.

Use your phone to create high-quality scans of almost any document. Grab a document, open the app, and scan in moments. Take advantage of multi-page scanning for long documents like books or reports. Plus, if there's any recognizable text, iScanner will turn it into readable, searchable, and editable text in your digital copy.

iScanner doesn't just give you a digital scan. You can also edit using color correction and noise-removing tools, or add signatures, notes, text, footers, and watermarks to your pages. You can even redact information or lock the whole file behind a secure PIN.

This scanner app may even help you work on your budget. You may have a calculator and accounting software, but that requires you to write out the problem into another app. With iScanner, you just point your phone at any complex math problem to see a solution in seconds. You can even use iScanner to get the area of a room or count similar items. Measure your office and see how much more room you have now that you've ditched the unreliable hardware scanner.

Save on an iOS OCR scanner.

You may be able to cut costs for your business with one simple long-term hardware replacement.



For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to iScanner app for iOS devices on sale for $39.99 (reg. $199).

