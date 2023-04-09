Keep Your Accounts Secure with This Password Manager, Now Just $23.97 for Life

Safeguard your accounts with this password manager, now more than $170 off.

There are a lot of things to keep tabs on when you're a busy entrepreneur. There's simply not enough time to stay on top of all of your passwords for various sites and apps and jot them down. You also need to make sure they're difficult to crack to avoid being hacked, as cyber risks continue to grow.

As an award-winning password manager that keeps your important info secure, Sticky Password Premium helps with both of those tasks. And you can score a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium for just $23.97 — that's $170 in savings.

Avoid hitting the dreaded "forgot password" prompt again with help from Sticky Password Premium. This password management solution helps protect your important logins online by not only providing super strong encrypted passwords but also remembers them all for you!

Everything is managed by a single master password that you select, so your information stays secure, and all you have to do is remember one password of your choosing instead of dozens. Sticky also helps you automatically log in to any recognized site and helps you save and fill out passwords across the web.

One user shared, "I recently started using Sticky Password to manage my passwords, and I'm very impressed with it. The interface is intuitive and easy to use, and I love that it can generate strong passwords for me."

A lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium is available for just $23.97, with no coupon code required, now through April 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

