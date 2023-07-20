Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A lot of business that used to be handled on printed paper has been digitized. All that digital work is generally done on PDFs instead, which can be a major pain for entrepreneurs who don't have a good tool to work with PDFs. While PDFs are small and secure, they're a nuisance when making changes. That's where PDF Reader Pro comes in, and we're offering the best price on the web now.

This Windows utility is trusted by more than 90 million users and has been recognized by G2 as a High Performer in Customer Satisfaction in Spring 2022 for File Reader Software. It was also included in GetApp's 2022 Category Leaders Report for PDF Software.

The complete PDF office suite lets you convert to PDF from a wide range of formats, including image formats. You can batch convert multiple PDF files to other file types, extract images from PDFs, merge and split PDFs, compress documents, use OCR to scan documents, and much more.

It's the most comprehensive PDF solution on the market and can completely overhaul the way you work with digital documents. It allows you to instantly fill out PDF forms without saving documents, add images, create and insert stamps, and annotate PDFs. You can also add watermarks and Bates numbering, redact information, batch encrypt PDFs for extra security, and view all of your workflows in multiple tabs at once.

