Jeff Bezos Just Posted This Weird, Kind of Badass Video of Himself on Top of a Wind Turbine

The Amazon founder is really jazzed about green energy.

October 19, 2017 2 min read

Jeff Bezos, what is your life?

This spring, a video circulated around the internet of the billionaire Amazon and Blue Origin founder driving a 15-foot-tall giant robot at Amazon’s annual MARS (machine learning, automation, robotics and space exploration) that wouldn’t be out of place in a summer blockbuster movie.

And this morning, Bezos shared a tweet that makes us think that the tech CEO has a no-so-secret yearning to be an action hero.

In the video, Bezos, wearing a hard hat and sunglasses, outfitted in what looks to be rappelling gear, stands atop a wind turbine. He then cracks open a bottle of champagne on the turbine to officially open Amazon’s newest wind farm, as the camera dramatically pans up and away.

Over the top? Sure. But renewable energy is a good and necessary cause, so we’ll allow it. You do you, Jeff Bezos.

