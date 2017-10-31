My Queue

News and Trends

RiseUp Summit 2017 Focuses On Technology, Creativity And Capital

RiseUp Summit 2017 Focuses On Technology, Creativity And Capital
Image credit: RiseUp Summit
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On December 1-3, 2017 in Cairo, Egypt, RiseUp Summit 2017 will gather MENA startups to provide an avenue to worldwide resources, with the conference focusing on three main themes: creativity, capital, and technology. Now in its fifth year, the three-day conference will feature discussion panels, 20 workshops from introductory to advanced levels, startup pitch competition, exhibition stands, networking events, mentorship and investment matchmaking, co-working and meeting spaces, pop-up entertainment, and more. Attendees can also attend Satellites, events organized by startups and entities from the ecosystem to provide opportunities to network, seminars and talks, and even tours on prior, during and post the summit. While startups keen on taking an opportunity to announce relevant news, investment, partnership, or any other big announcement, can utilize the Launchpad.

With last year’s summit welcoming more than 4,700 attendees and this year’s conference expecting more, RiseUp Summit 2017 features speakers from the MENA ecosystem including Mai Medhat, co-founder and CEO at Eventtus, Dana Horska, Associate Investments at twofour54, Ahmed Moor, co-founder at Liwwa, Heather Henyon, advisor at Balthazar Capital, Hala Fadel, co-founder at Leap Ventures, Mona Ataya, founder and CEO at Mumzworld, Talal Bayaa, co-founder and CEO at Bayzat, Christopher Schroeder, investor and author of Startup Rising: The Entrepreneurial Revolution Remaking the Middle East, and more.

For more information on getting tickets, go to its website.

