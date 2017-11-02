How iPhone X Can Make an Entrepreneur's Life Easy

The smartphone in India is priced at INR 89,000 for the 64GB version while the 256GB version is priced at INR 1,02,000.

Apple’s most expensive product, iPhone X is launching in India on November 3 from 6 PM onward. It will be available from authorized Apple retailers as well as online sites such as Amazon and Flipkart. The new model will represent the first noteworthy change made to the look of iPhone since a decade. The home button and the fingerprint scanner in the new iPhone will get replaced by the FaceID and gestures. The smartphone in India is priced at INR 89,000 for the 64GB version while the 256GB version is priced at INR 1,02,000. It comes only in two color options: silver and space gray.

While the world is going gaga about the new iPhone, Entrepreneur India takes a look at four features of iPhone X that will make entrepreneur’s life easy:

Apple’s New A11 Bionic Chip: To become more efficient, entrepreneurs are turning to faster smartphones that can seamlessly connect them to their consumers. The iPhone X is equipped with a A11 Bionic Chip, 64-bit ARM-based system on a chip has two high-performance cores which are 25% faster than the Apple A10 (appeared in iPhone 7 model)and four high-efficiency cores which are up to 70% faster than the energy-efficient cores in the A10. Hence, the iPhone X will offer significantly better performance than the iPhone 7.

Wireless Charging Option: Unless you carry a bag, taking a charging cable along with you is a pain. Apple’s new iPhone model will support wireless charging. The back of the smartphone will have a glass slab over the aluminum to enable wireless charging. The design is intended to be IP67 water and dust resistant.

Airpower Charging Mat: If you have a lot of devices then charging everything at once can be a task. The elegant, ultra-thin new AirPower mat will let user charge multiple devices wirelessly, without requiring them to be fixed in one spot. All you have to do is, put up three compatible devices anywhere on its surface to charge them simultaneously. While it is based on the current Qi standard, it is able to charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

Face ID: Today, privacy is important to both entrepreneur and his organization. iPhone X’s Face ID feature will make your face your password. The facial recognition sensor consists of two parts: a "Romeo" module that projects more than 30,000 infrared dots onto the user's face, and a "Juliet" module that reads the pattern. The pattern is sent to the secure enclave in the A11 Bionic chip (which contains a dedicated AI accelerator) to confirm a match with the phone's owner's face. The system will not work with eyes closed, preventing access if unattended.