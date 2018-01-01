iPhone

How to Watch Apple's iPhone Event
Apple

Ready for new iPhones? If you didn't snag an invite to Cupertino, Apple will live stream Wednesday's iPhone event on its website and via its Twitter feed.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
3 Key Factors That Led to Apple Becoming the World's First Trillion-Dollar Company
Apple

Apple has never competed on price, yet it is the brand preferred by people across the wealth spectrum.
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
Never Suffer from Low Battery Anxiety Again. Here Are 5 of the Best Phone Chargers.

Do you worry when your battery drops below 50 percent? Never fear, our charger guide is here.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
The Biggest New Features From Apple Announced at WWDC 2018
Apple

Apple will roll out major updates to all its major software platforms.
Nathan Ingraham | 10 min read
Stanford Students to Apple: the iPhone Is Too Addictive
Apple

The students are urging Apple to add an 'Essential Mode' to iPhones that would offer 'just calls, texts and photos.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
How to Replace Your iPhone Battery
iPhone

With about 30 minutes, $25 and a few tools, you can breathe new life into an aging iPhone.
John R. Delaney | 10 min read
Turn Off iPhone Slowdown Feature With iOS 11.3 This Spring
Apple

Apple's iOS 11.3 update, arriving this spring, will give iPhone owners a full breakdown of their device's battery health, as well as new features for Messages and Health and four new Animoji.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
The 'Father of the iPod' Says Tech Addiction Would Worry Steve Jobs if he Were Alive Today
Steve Jobs

The Apple co-founder would be concerned about the growing trend of people being obsessed with their smartphones, former Apple designer Tony Fadell said in a recent interview.
Chris Weller | 3 min read
Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS
Apple

The Safari browser is also getting an update.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
Apple's Battery Apology Could Be Its Most Important Ever
Apple

It may be the most far-reaching apology Apple has had to make, and it could change the way the company does business.
Matt Weinberger | 4 min read
The iPhone is a touchscreen smartphone designed and manufactured by Apple. The first generation of iPhone came out in 2007. The iPhone can not only be used as a phone, but it has many functions, such as the ability to take photos and videos, play music, email and  web browse.
