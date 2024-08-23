The new iPhones will have Apple Intelligence, Apple's version of AI.

The newest iPhones could go on sale in less than a month.

Apple is planning the launch of its next generation of iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches on Tuesday, September 10, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg chief correspondent Mark Gurman. The phones will reportedly go on sale on September 20.

The key difference between the iPhone 15 introduced last year and the new generation expected in September is Apple Intelligence, a host of AI tools that upgrade Siri, allow the voice assistant to directly access third-party AI like ChatGPT and add AI-generated emojis, among other features.

Apple introduced its specially branded AI in June. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get Apple Intelligence in the fall, and the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to follow suit.

The latest iPhones will also have bigger screens for Pro models and enhanced camera features, per the Bloomberg report. Apple will also upgrade AirPods and Apple Watches at the event.

Analysts have predicted that this fall could be a lucrative upgrade cycle for Apple — it could be even bigger than when the iPhone 12 came out in 2020 with 5G as a selling point. iPhone 12 sales reached 100 million within seven months.

AI is "more compelling than anything we've seen since," analyst Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson told Reuters.

Morgan Stanley analysts named Apple a top-pick stock in July, calling Apple Intelligence a "clear catalyst" for current iPhone users to upgrade.

