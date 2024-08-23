Get All Access for $5/mo

Apple's Biggest iPhone Launch Since 2020 Could Be Coming Soon — Here's When the iPhone 16 Will Reportedly Drop The new iPhones will have Apple Intelligence, Apple's version of AI.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Apple will launch its next generation of iPhones on September 10, according to a Friday Bloomberg report.
  • The phones will then go on sale on September 20.
  • Since last year's iPhone 15 launch, Apple has brought AI to its products.

The newest iPhones could go on sale in less than a month.

Apple is planning the launch of its next generation of iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches on Tuesday, September 10, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg chief correspondent Mark Gurman. The phones will reportedly go on sale on September 20.

The key difference between the iPhone 15 introduced last year and the new generation expected in September is Apple Intelligence, a host of AI tools that upgrade Siri, allow the voice assistant to directly access third-party AI like ChatGPT and add AI-generated emojis, among other features.

Related: Morgan Stanley Analysts Named Apple a Top Pick Stock and Doubled Their iPhone Expectations — Here's Why

Apple introduced its specially branded AI in June. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get Apple Intelligence in the fall, and the iPhone 16 lineup is expected to follow suit.

The latest iPhones will also have bigger screens for Pro models and enhanced camera features, per the Bloomberg report. Apple will also upgrade AirPods and Apple Watches at the event.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Analysts have predicted that this fall could be a lucrative upgrade cycle for Apple — it could be even bigger than when the iPhone 12 came out in 2020 with 5G as a selling point. iPhone 12 sales reached 100 million within seven months.

AI is "more compelling than anything we've seen since," analyst Gil Luria of D.A. Davidson told Reuters.

Morgan Stanley analysts named Apple a top-pick stock in July, calling Apple Intelligence a "clear catalyst" for current iPhone users to upgrade.

Related: Apple's AI Has a Catch — And It Could Help Boost Sale
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

