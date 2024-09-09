Apple just announced its first AI-centered iPhone.

Apple introduced its new iPhone 16 lineup on Monday, with the usual Plus, Pro, and Pro Max variations, highlighting that the phones are compatible with AI-powered features like AI writing to help draft emails and texts. The phones include a new physical Camera Control button, right below the power button, to make taking pictures easier.

Visual Intelligence is also a standout feature. iPhone 16 users can take pictures with Camera Control to capture details from a flyer, for example, or to learn more about a local restaurant.

The phones also have "a big boost in battery life" and better performance thanks to a new chip, Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said in a press release. Pre-orders start on Friday; the phones start to ship out on September 20.



iPhone 16. Photo by Nic Coury / AFP

Social media had humorous, adoring, and dismissive takes on the new iPhone. Some users praised the iPhone's new user interface, especially the camera button and visual intelligence, while others took issue with Apple making changes they deemed incremental.

The new Apple iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199.

Here are some of the immediate reactions:

Here it is! The new iPhone 16 and we've got a REALLY NICE PINK COLOR!!



It's got a new action and camera control button to slide your finger to control features. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/h6U26k7Tzl — iJustine (@ijustine) September 9, 2024

Apple just keeps making the same products over and over again thinking their customers will keep buying them.



-Sent from my new iPhone 16 Pro Max — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) September 9, 2024

Apple just announced its new Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16.



It looks insane ? pic.twitter.com/JijqilD84S — Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) September 9, 2024

this apple event is doubling as an ad for san francisco pic.twitter.com/XVCFYIklO3 — "paula" (@paularambles) September 9, 2024