People Have Mixed Reactions to Apple's New iPhone 16 Lineup Dismissive, admiring, humorous — the iPhone 16 sparked it all.
Key Takeaways
- Apple markets the new iPhone 16 as built for AI.
- The phones have a new physical Camera Control button to take pictures more easily and Visual Intelligence so that the camera will better understand images.
- Social media had humorous, adoring, and dismissive takes on the new iPhone.
Apple just announced its first AI-centered iPhone.
Apple introduced its new iPhone 16 lineup on Monday, with the usual Plus, Pro, and Pro Max variations, highlighting that the phones are compatible with AI-powered features like AI writing to help draft emails and texts. The phones include a new physical Camera Control button, right below the power button, to make taking pictures easier.
Visual Intelligence is also a standout feature. iPhone 16 users can take pictures with Camera Control to capture details from a flyer, for example, or to learn more about a local restaurant.
The phones also have "a big boost in battery life" and better performance thanks to a new chip, Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said in a press release. Pre-orders start on Friday; the phones start to ship out on September 20.
iPhone 16. Photo by Nic Coury / AFP
Social media had humorous, adoring, and dismissive takes on the new iPhone. Some users praised the iPhone's new user interface, especially the camera button and visual intelligence, while others took issue with Apple making changes they deemed incremental.
The new Apple iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199.
Here are some of the immediate reactions:
Here it is! The new iPhone 16 and we've got a REALLY NICE PINK COLOR!!— iJustine (@ijustine) September 9, 2024
It's got a new action and camera control button to slide your finger to control features. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/h6U26k7Tzl
Apple just keeps making the same products over and over again thinking their customers will keep buying them.— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) September 9, 2024
-Sent from my new iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple just announced its new Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16.— Alvaro Cintas (@dr_cintas) September 9, 2024
It looks insane ? pic.twitter.com/JijqilD84S
I'm holding the iPhone 16 Pro Max. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/fT59VQHFbA— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) September 9, 2024
This UI interaction ? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xeHDQOrGDO— Ilya Miskov (@ilyamiskov) September 9, 2024
this apple event is doubling as an ad for san francisco pic.twitter.com/XVCFYIklO3— "paula" (@paularambles) September 9, 2024
How to turn your iPhone 15 Pro Max into an iPhone 16 Pro Max:— Alvin (@sondesix) September 9, 2024
✅ Change the Wallpaper
✅ Change the phone name to "iPhone 16 Pro Max"
✅ Be Confident
And that's it, your new iPhone 16 Pro Max is ready to use. pic.twitter.com/9rUNT6Qr1G