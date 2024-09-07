Get All Access for $5/mo

Apple to Feature Arm's A18 Chip Technology For AI in its Latest iPhone The announcement is expected at Apple's fall event, scheduled for Monday

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple is preparing to unveil its latest iPhone, which will be powered by the new A18 chip based on Arm's V9 technology that will incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) updates, according to the Financial Times. The latest announcement is expected at Apple's fall event, scheduled for Monday, September 9, at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

This development continues the longstanding collaboration between Apple and Arm, with Apple securing a deal with Arm in September 2023 to access its chip technology until at least 2040. Arm's designs are integral to Apple's custom chips used in iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The V9 chip design, introduced by Arm in July, now accounts for half of global smartphone revenue. Arm's partnership with Apple dates back to the early 1990s when the two worked together on the processor for Apple's Newton handheld device, which ultimately failed commercially.

Despite this early setback, Arm's technology became dominant in mobile phone chips due to its energy efficiency, which prolongs battery life—a critical factor for smartphone manufacturers.

Apple's upcoming event is expected to include updates to other devices and software.
