India Gives China a Tough Competition in the Smartphone Market

According to a report by Canalys, India has now overtaken the United States to become the world's second-largest smartphone market after China.

November 4, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Every month mobile companies launch a new model with competing features. Factors like low smartphone penetration and increase in LTE availability have led to the growth of smartphone shipments in India. This also means that it is the best time for vendors to survive in an extremely competitive market like India.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at some other key highlights of the report: