This 40-year-old Brazilian Brand is All Set to Boost Green India Clean India Initiative

"We are here to build a master franchise, where we could train up young individuals to adopt our approach of cleaning and then sell franchises"

November 7, 2017 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ever wondered how international airports are always so spick-and-span? Thanks to the international company, Limpidus, which has been in the business for over 40 years and is now looking at entering the Indian market to transform the way we look at cleaning services.

Talking to Entrepreneur India at the 15th edition of Asia’s biggest franchising event Franchise India, 2017, Fernando P.A. Sodre spoke about how they have adopted an eco-friendly approach of cleaning for their franchising model to take over the Indian market.

Green-cleaning Approach

Starting its journey from Brazil, Limpidus has expanded its business in more than five countries, including Brazil, USA, Colombia, Panama and Portugal. The brazil-based brand is now aiming to enter India with an ultimate aim of building a master franchise in the country.

“India is a very important market for us to mark our entry at this time. We are here to build a master franchise, where we could inspire and train up young individuals to adopt our approach of cleaning and then sell franchises,” said Sodre.

Sodre emphasized that the company is promoting an environment friendly mode of cleaning. “We are training individuals on how to clean with the help of technology in a hygienic way,” he said.

The brand’s focus is to get big players in industries that are in need of high-end cleaning services. The company provides its services in hotels, stores, offices, airports etc.

Wants to Become Master Franchise in India

There is a huge need of green-cleaning services in the market, Sodre said and added that the company is training professionals to make cleaning a serious business in India.

“We are training our staff on how to sell cleaning services and how to work as a strong community to do business. We give all the information needed under our master franchise,” added Sodre.

Emphasizing on its tech-driven workforce, the CEO said what makes Limpidus stands out is the brand’s modus operandi. Sodre said the team is committed to its belief in green-clean approach. The company has its core belief in its business model and considers the team as one of its major strengths.

“Our green-cleaning procedures are not just about equipments, the big difference is the consciousness about cleaning responsibly,” added Sodre.

(With inputs from Komal Nathani)