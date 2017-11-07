My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Health and Fitness Businesses

This International Gym Chain is Here to Disrupt the Indian Market with its Low-cost Business Model

For franchising, Trugym will consider entrepreneurs, who need to have passion even if they don't have history in franchising
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This International Gym Chain is Here to Disrupt the Indian Market with its Low-cost Business Model
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The enthusiasm to stay fit is at an all-time high in India now. Walk into every bylane and you’ll spot a fitness centre or a gym, filled with fitness enthusiasts — be it early in the morning or after office hours.

While these fitness centres are easily found almost everywhere, what most gyms lack is the guidance of a qualified instructor or quality equipment.

Spotting the market opportunity here, UK-based TruGym is ready to mark its entry into India. With currently 12 branches in UK, the gym, started by brothers Kam Singh and Parm Singh in 2009, was an instant hit.

The UK fitness market is the third fastest growing market in Europe and now ranks number two in the world with its total industry sales at approximately £ 4.4 billion.

With only 14.3% of the UK population regularly using fitness clubs in 2016 compared to 13.7% the previous year, there is still a huge, untapped market to pull from.

TruGym has witnessed an increase in membership of health and fitness clubs by 3 million people with just 5% increase in penetration across the UK. Growth figures show a fantastic potential for this fitness brand.

In a chat with Entrepreneur India at the 15th edition of Franchise India Show, 2017, Trugym shared their franchise growth plans for India.

Finding the Difference

While one would wonder what makes them different from the other gyms in the market, Jack Woodard, Franchise Development Executive, however, has the answer sorted. “We are a premium gym, offering our services at a low cost. We even have indoor trampoline parks,” Woodard said.

In fact, their tryst with franchising started with their indoor trampoline park from an independent health club.

With services like members’ lounge, extensive cardio equipment, free weight and resistance zones, spin room and sauna steam relaxation rooms, Trugym aims to offer the best of gym experiences to its members. From a size of 3,000sq.ft, its fitness centres have grown to cover an expansive 15,000 sq. ft.

“Currently we have 12 branches in the UK. The plan is now to move over to India. The two brothers from Kent, England, spotted the opportunity of opening a gym and provide services at a lower rate. At the end of last year the company started franchising with an indoor trampoline park,” Woodard added.

Trugym doesn’t look like normal gyms and this makes it different from others, he said. “It offers premium gym services at a very cheap range, keeping intact the originality of the brand,” he said.

According to Woodard, the target audience of Trugym varies from entrepreneurs, who need to have passion even if they don’t have history in franchising. “We want someone who is willing to commit to the business,” he clarified.

What Brings you to India

On the need for setting up a health club in India, Kam Singh, Founder, Trugym said, “India is huge market with a massive population and demographic views and we truly believe there’s a space for Trugym in India.”

In 2009, Kam Singh saw a lack in the market of quality, low-cost fitness centres, after which Trugym was started. So far, they have had tasted a fine success in Middle East and Asia.

“We found that not enough of quality and affordable gyms are there in India. So we wanted to start master franchises in Tier I cities.  The brand is finding its market opportunities in low-cost price model, best equipment and trained staff from the academy,” added Singh.

(With inputs from Nidhi Singh)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Health and Fitness Businesses

5 of the Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2019

Health and Fitness Businesses

Fitness Aggregator Changing the Landscape of the Indian Fitness Industry

Health and Fitness Businesses

Making Fitness Your Business - Grow by Investing in the Nation's Health