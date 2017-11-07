This International Gym Chain is Here to Disrupt the Indian Market with its Low-cost Business Model

For franchising, Trugym will consider entrepreneurs, who need to have passion even if they don't have history in franchising

The enthusiasm to stay fit is at an all-time high in India now. Walk into every bylane and you’ll spot a fitness centre or a gym, filled with fitness enthusiasts — be it early in the morning or after office hours.

While these fitness centres are easily found almost everywhere, what most gyms lack is the guidance of a qualified instructor or quality equipment.

Spotting the market opportunity here, UK-based TruGym is ready to mark its entry into India. With currently 12 branches in UK, the gym, started by brothers Kam Singh and Parm Singh in 2009, was an instant hit.

The UK fitness market is the third fastest growing market in Europe and now ranks number two in the world with its total industry sales at approximately £ 4.4 billion.

With only 14.3% of the UK population regularly using fitness clubs in 2016 compared to 13.7% the previous year, there is still a huge, untapped market to pull from.

TruGym has witnessed an increase in membership of health and fitness clubs by 3 million people with just 5% increase in penetration across the UK. Growth figures show a fantastic potential for this fitness brand.

In a chat with Entrepreneur India at the 15th edition of Franchise India Show, 2017, Trugym shared their franchise growth plans for India.

Finding the Difference

While one would wonder what makes them different from the other gyms in the market, Jack Woodard, Franchise Development Executive, however, has the answer sorted. “We are a premium gym, offering our services at a low cost. We even have indoor trampoline parks,” Woodard said.

In fact, their tryst with franchising started with their indoor trampoline park from an independent health club.

With services like members’ lounge, extensive cardio equipment, free weight and resistance zones, spin room and sauna steam relaxation rooms, Trugym aims to offer the best of gym experiences to its members. From a size of 3,000sq.ft, its fitness centres have grown to cover an expansive 15,000 sq. ft.

“Currently we have 12 branches in the UK. The plan is now to move over to India. The two brothers from Kent, England, spotted the opportunity of opening a gym and provide services at a lower rate. At the end of last year the company started franchising with an indoor trampoline park,” Woodard added.

Trugym doesn’t look like normal gyms and this makes it different from others, he said. “It offers premium gym services at a very cheap range, keeping intact the originality of the brand,” he said.

According to Woodard, the target audience of Trugym varies from entrepreneurs, who need to have passion even if they don’t have history in franchising. “We want someone who is willing to commit to the business,” he clarified.

What Brings you to India

On the need for setting up a health club in India, Kam Singh, Founder, Trugym said, “India is huge market with a massive population and demographic views and we truly believe there’s a space for Trugym in India.”

In 2009, Kam Singh saw a lack in the market of quality, low-cost fitness centres, after which Trugym was started. So far, they have had tasted a fine success in Middle East and Asia.

“We found that not enough of quality and affordable gyms are there in India. So we wanted to start master franchises in Tier I cities. The brand is finding its market opportunities in low-cost price model, best equipment and trained staff from the academy,” added Singh.

