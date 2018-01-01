Health and Fitness Businesses

How to Build a Fitness Empire With Clients Like Kevin Hart
Andrew Medal talks to Ron "Boss" Everline about what it takes to build a successful fitness business with a high-celebrity profile list
Andrew Medal | 2 min read
After Explosive Growth, the CEO of Orangetheory Explains How He's Moving So Fast
The fitness franchise has increased revenue by 137 percent in the last three years.
J.J. McCorvey | 8 min read
This Entrepreneur Built His Own Business and Became a Millionaire When He Was 24. How Did He Do It?
Here's how you can built local expertise into national success.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
This Company Wants to Sell You 'Raw' Water
When 'raw' water comes out of your tap, you're warned to boil it. But, these entrepreneurs say theirs is good for you.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
The 5 Best Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2017
Five gym and workout businesses that you can invest in.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
Hear How This Woman Coached Herself Through a Near-Death Experience to Become a One-Person Fitness Brand
You can coach yourself to success. Just listen to your inner mantra.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Scam or Superior Product? How One Entrepreneur Dealt With Scandal After Early Success.
The Shredz CEO explains how he built his company and how he has shouldered the responsibility for it.
Gerard Adams | 2 min read
Corporate Social Responsibility: Planet Fitness Takes a Stand Against Bullying
Bullying is a serious problem with long-term consequences. And it's getting worse.
Sherry Gray | 5 min read
This Nontraditional Gym Goes Beyond Fitness
Dan Bartz, operations manager at First Ascent Climbing & Fitness, talks about how gyms and fitness centers are changing.
BizCast | 1 min read
A Defined Approach to Fitness Marketing
Fitness and health companies can pump up their profits by specifically targeting their customers.
Andre Bourque | 5 min read
