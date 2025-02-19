At Nomad Krav Maga, Shane Langwell teaches more than self-defense by helping students strengthen their confidence, resilience and a sense of community that extends beyond the gym.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For some, learning self-defense means learning how to fight. Shane Langwell, owner of Nomad Krav Maga, proves it can mean much more than that.

Langwell's classes extend beyond self-defense to build confidence, resilience and a close-knit community among students. Located in Las Vegas, the gym's success is rooted in a commitment to individualized client training and fostering an encouraging environment where people of all ages feel supported.

Related: What Small Businesses Can Learn from Yelp's Trend Tracker

To provide a modern experience with broad appeal, Nomad expands on the typical Krav Maga approach by integrating the latest self-defense techniques, including MMA and law enforcement training.

"Being in Las Vegas, which is the headquarters of the UFC, there's so much mixed martial arts going on," Langwell says. "We've brought [Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu fighters at the highest level] into our gym. We've brought training from law enforcement specialists as well because the Las Vegas Metro PD are at the top of their class nationwide in defensive tactics."

"We take all that and put it together so that we're having the most well-rounded and modernized version of training," Langwell continues. "But at its heart, Krav Maga is still just a system that's designed to teach people how to defend themselves."

This forward-thinking approach ensures students are prepared to confront real-world scenarios and makes Nomad Krav Maga stand out from other self-defense programs. With this variety, Langwell is able to tailor defense instruction to each student's unique needs.

"We don't just take a one-size-fits-all approach because everybody has different experience levels and goals," he says. "Not everybody is going to come in wanting to be the next Jason Bourne or John Wick style of defender. We're always going to keep a pulse on what the member wants and adjust with them as the time goes on."

Related: He Turned His BBQ Restaurant Into a Full-Fledged Media Business. Here Are His 5 Best Tips for Growing Your Digital Presence.

This personalized approach helps every student, whether a beginner or an experienced fighter, fulfill their training needs. In addition, regular check-ins help them stay on track, and modifying their plans keeps them engaged and progressing toward the goals set during their initial consultation.

Langwell recognizes self-defense training is more than physical skills — it's about mindset. By helping students build mental resilience and confidence, Nomad Krav Maga ensures students develop the situational awareness and internal toughness necessary to protect themselves.

In terms of fortitude, the gym is laser-focused on fostering strong bonds within the community and cultivating individual strength. Nomad Krav Maga is an inclusive space where students support one another. This strong sense of collective empowerment keeps people coming back and promotes lasting connections.

"It's been a really awesome experience watching our gym grow, but more importantly, watching how we've impacted the community of Las Vegas," Landwell says. "Specifically with Nomad Krav Maga training, we teach [students] how to get to their limits, whatever those limits are physically and mentally, in a safe and supportive way, and watch them break through those barriers. We're just happy to be a small part of that in people's lives. It's been a real honor for us."

To reinforce this sense of belonging, the gym hosts events, including outdoor activities and social gatherings, so that students can connect outside of class. This allows them to incorporate their training in functional ways that go beyond the confines of a traditional workout.

Another way Langwell honors his community is by listening and responding to client feedback. He personally responds to every Yelp review, valuing the insights students share about their experiences.

"Because we are a community, we know our members," he says. "We're able to know exactly who they are and what they are talking about in that review. And we've most likely seen this change in them, in the review that they're mentioning, on the mats in our classes."

Novad's commitment to client growth and well-being reinforces its reputation as more than a gym — it's a space for transformation. For business owners looking to create meaningful customer experiences, Nomad serves as an example of how personalization, innovation and community-building can set a business apart.

Related: This Charleston Hotspot Found an Inflation Loophole That Helps It Avoid Rising Food Costs – Here's Its Secret

Nomad Krav Maga has found success using these principles:

Differentiate through innovation. Langwell elevates Nomad by blending traditional and modern approaches, ensuring students receive unique and effective training. Small businesses can follow suit by refining their services to align with evolving consumer needs.

Langwell elevates Nomad by blending traditional and modern approaches, ensuring students receive unique and effective training. Small businesses can follow suit by refining their services to align with evolving consumer needs. Meet clients where they are. Every student at Nomad feels supported and encouraged to progress at their own pace. Business owners should similarly personalize client experiences and offer flexible solutions that individuals can use to reach their goals.

Every student at Nomad feels supported and encouraged to progress at their own pace. Business owners should similarly personalize client experiences and offer flexible solutions that individuals can use to reach their goals. Build a community, not just a business. Langwell fosters a sense of belonging by encouraging student connections beyond the gym. Businesses that cultivate strong communities create deeper client loyalty and long-term advocacy.

Langwell fosters a sense of belonging by encouraging student connections beyond the gym. Businesses that cultivate strong communities create deeper client loyalty and long-term advocacy. Use strategic marketing to increase visibility. By understanding that being in a location with lower foot traffic requires a strong online presence, Langwell ensures that Nomad Krav Maga's digital branding is synonymous with self-defense.

By understanding that being in a location with lower foot traffic requires a strong online presence, Langwell ensures that Nomad Krav Maga's digital branding is synonymous with self-defense. Encourage client growth through word-of-mouth marketing. Langwell values the power of customer reviews. He highlights how authentic experiences naturally lead to strong testimonials, which can be leveraged for organic growth in any industry.

Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Langwell, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.

Editorial contributions by Alex Miranda and Kristi Lindahl