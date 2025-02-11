Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tara Lewis has spent 15 years at Yelp helping businesses connect with their communities, and as Yelp's trend expert, she's in tune with what's next.

Whether it's the popularization of wellness retreats, the increase of plant-based menus, or the evolution of the croissant (seriously, "It's the gift that keeps on giving!"), Yelp's trend data offers businesses powerful insights on how to stay relevant. Lewis explains that trends aren't just for big brands — small business owners who successfully adapt to shifting consumer interests can also capture new customers and boost sales.

Incorporating trends into your business doesn't have to mean reinventing your entire brand to fit the latest in-crowd. Instead, Lewis suggests using trends as an inspirational guide for creative adaptations that organically extend the tried-and-true vision of your brand.

"It's so important that businesses stay authentic to what their vision is," she says. "Of course, a business is constantly evolving and trying to do new things and reposition itself. It's constantly going to be changing, but, hopefully, it's always true to the form of what that business owner wants others to connect with — it's what makes local businesses so special."

For example, businesses with an existing mocktail menu might find it beneficial to label drinks as "zero-proof" as opposed to "mocktail" to coincide with the rising popularity of alcohol alternatives. It's all about being intentional with how you position your offerings so customers can easily find what they're looking for.

"When you see that's becoming a trend, you can take that extra time to identify it as an option at your business instead of making those people do the work to seek it out or ask if it's available," Lewis says. "That can also attract new people by adding something specific to address that audience."

The Yelp Trend Tracker provides real-time insights into what consumers are searching for, helping businesses anticipate shifting interests. Business owners can monitor these trends to spot opportunities early and implement small but impactful changes.

"Let's say our monthly trend tracker covered something that was a surge in pop culture," Lewis says. "It doesn't take that much if it's something that aligns with you and is part of your own business personality. If there's a season finale or maybe a very famous hippo that's all over TikTok for a while — those things are moments that, if it aligns, you can seize the opportunity and have some fun with it. It doesn't necessarily mean you have to change what you do."

Lewis recognizes that trends are more than data points — they're opportunities for businesses to form deeper connections with their customers. For example, she's seen searches for social clubs increase, suggesting that people are craving community experiences: "We saw searches for book clubs up 26%, chess clubs, run clubs — they were all surging in search, indicating that people are looking to find new ways to connect with other like-minded individuals. Even trivia game nights were surging," Lewis says.

A coffee shop, for example, could host a latte art class in response to the rise in interest in hands-on experiences. A bar could tap into the resurgence of espresso martinis with a cocktail-crafting night. Above all, the goal is to create an event that resonates with what communities are already excited about.

It's also important to remember that your business already has a lot to offer, and you should highlight that. Some business owners make the mistake of under-promoting offerings that align with rising trends. If your business already serves something that's gaining traction on Yelp Trend Tracker, Lewis recommends making it more visible to customers.

"It's another opportunity to explore what might make your business the best business you ever envisioned," she says. "It's seizing the opportunity when it aligns with your business, knowing that consumers are looking for it."

Small changes — like updating menu descriptions, featuring trending items on your Yelp Business Page or highlighting them in social media posts — can help businesses maximize visibility and attract greater interest. Just be sure to stay true to your business identity.

"Remember those little cocoa bombs that you put into hot milk during the holiday season? Let's say you realize that no one in your area has that," Lewis says, "and you can offer that as a small checkout item. That right there, knowing that people are searching it, doesn't change your whole business."

Lewis's insights prove Yelp's trend data is more than interesting; it's actionable. When adopting an emerging trend, renaming a menu item to boost visibility or fostering community-driven experiences, small businesses have plenty of opportunities to use trends to their advantage.

Among Lewis's most valuable, trendy takeaways:

Practice authenticity in trend-chasing. Don't just follow trends; make them your own to help your business stand out.

Don't just follow trends; make them your own to help your business stand out. Connect with valued customers through shared trending interests. Form meaningful connections with your community by creating events and social spaces that appeal to those who matter most.

Form meaningful connections with your community by creating events and social spaces that appeal to those who matter most. Use Yelp Trend Tracker data to highlight what you already offer. Your business may be in tune with rising trends — adapt your marketing strategy to make these products or services more visible to customers.

Your business may be in tune with rising trends — adapt your marketing strategy to make these products or services more visible to customers. Position your business for long-term trends, not just momentary fads. Some trends are fleeting; others reflect larger shifts in consumer behavior. Identify trends with staying power and incorporate them into your business vision.

Some trends are fleeting; others reflect larger shifts in consumer behavior. Identify trends with staying power and incorporate them into your business vision. Your brand's unique personality is your trendiest asset. Lean into what makes your business distinctive to set yourself apart and keep customers coming back.

