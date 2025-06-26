Anthony Vennare built Fitt Insider—a B2B platform that focuses on the business of health and wellness.

Anthony Vennare tried to live a healthy lifestyle. As a former Marine and founder of multiple gyms, he meticulously tracked his workouts, supplements, and health data. "I was insanely fit, using every wearable, taking supplements, tracking food down to the ounce," he says. "But I still got cancer."

Vennare was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 30. He underwent treatment during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, isolated and uncertain about his future. A few years later, the cancer returned, forcing him to confront his mortality all over again. Vennare had watched multiple family members, including his father and grandmother, die from brain tumors. When he got his diagnosis, it felt like a death sentence.

But despite the tragic news, Vennare did something unexpected. He ditched the supplement hype and performance-obsessed culture and poured his energy into building Fitt Insider, a media platform that shares industry news and insights.

Vennare shared his courageous story in the latest episode of One Day with Jon Bier.

Built on facts, not fluff

Fitt Insider was never about profit. Vennare started it with his brother as a newsletter to make sense of a trillion-dollar industry—and share that info with business leaders in the space. "It wasn't meant to be a business at all," said Vennare. "I wanted data. I wanted news. I wanted a filter and a curation lens that gave me trust and the things I need to know about."

But the insights were so valuable that they gained more readers organically. By 2020, the audience had exploded. It turned out that there was a huge audience hungry for trustworthy, well-curated analysis.

From its humble beginnings, Fitt Insider has evolved into a hub for health and wellness operators, including a job board, recruiting firm, podcast, consulting services, investment fund, and a B2B event series.

"We reach hundreds of thousands of people every week. No nonsense. No fluff."

Sticking to the basics

Vennare says the lack of regulation in the health and supplement industry allows bad actors to profit from misinformation and ineffective products.

"There's just so much nonsense and so much being sold to the consumer from every creator," explains Vennare. "There was a study that came out that said that a large percentage of supplements on Amazon have no traces of the actual ingredient that they're selling."

He believes much of the wellness industry is hype. Most people don't need tech-forward solutions or diagnostics with one hundred biomarkers. They simply need to make some free and easy lifestyle changes.

"A majority of the people, especially in the United States, need to walk, eat healthier, be active, be off their phones, and be a little bit more social."

After two serious health scares, Vennare no longer believes in biohacking or "doing everything right" as the answer. He stripped his routine down to the essentials.

Relying on integrity

Fitt Insider maintains a level of editorial integrity that's rare in B2B media.

It's that grounded perspective that drives Vennare's work today. He's no longer interested in chasing flashy exits or jumping on wellness fads. Now in recovery, Vennare is focused on living simply, staying active, and building something lasting. "I'm not chasing optimization anymore," Vennare said. "I just want to feel good, look good, and be active."

