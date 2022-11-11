Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Being an entrepreneur is not an easy task at all. When you choose a path of fending for yourself in business, the only person who can be blamed for failures is yourself. The entrepreneurial lifestyle requires a large amount of patience, perseverance and most of all, focus. Sometimes this leaves little to no energy to prioritize the most important parts of life like our physical and mental wellbeing.

Benjo Arwas

Science shows that when we prioritize our physical wellbeing, it correlates with being able to focus better on our work while also increasing our mental capabilities and wellbeing. This is why it is so important to focus on staying fit no matter how busy work may get.

One entrepreneur who reaps the benefits of staying physically healthy is Jason Oppenheim. Oppenheim juggles the responsibilities of owning real estate conglomerate The Oppenheim Group while being active in the recording and production of the highly-popular Netflix series, "Selling Sunset." Despite his busy schedule of back-to-back meetings, calls and time on set, Oppenheim prioritizes his physical wellbeing above all.

I got the opportunity to speak with Jason Oppenheim as he offered insight on how he stays focused on work during his busy schedule while being mindful of his .

Related: No Time to Exercise? 3 Reasons Short Workouts Are Better Than Longer Ones

Exercise at least 30 minutes a day

Making time to be active daily benefits your brain in so many different ways. Exercising regularly is one of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce the symptoms of ADHD and improve concentration, motivation, memory and mood.

Studies show that every time you move your body, a number of beneficial neurotransmitters, including dopamine, norepinephrine, serotonin and acetylcholine, get released into your brain. An organized review published in the journal, Translational Sports Medicine, found that it takes only two minutes of exercise to temporarily boost memory and overall brain functions.

For Jason Oppenheim, 30 minutes in the gym, four to five times a week, is all he needs to stay focused and fit. "I do quick workouts, maybe 10 to 12 sets, and I'm out of the gym pretty quickly," explained Oppenheim. Consistency is key to staying fit. "You have to keep your mind and body focused. Almost every time I get into a mood it's generally because I'm not working out," said Oppenheim. Being close in proximity has also been a game changer for Oppenheim, who walks 100 feet to a building next to his office to work out.

Related: The Entrepreneur's Diet for Success and Brain-Boosting Performance

It's about when you eat, not what you eat

For Jason, his secret for staying lean isn't attributed to his diet, but limiting how many times he eats: twice on a typical day. "I pretty much eat whatever I want. I don't think anyone would call my eating habits impressive or healthy. I eat twice a day and that's what keeps me lean," explained Oppenheim.

While Jason's diet might not be what you'd expect a fit person's diet to look like, his discipline of eating only twice a day allows him to fast incrementally, keeping a calorie deficit daily. In this case, it's about when you eat, not what you eat. Jason eats lunch and dinner, holding out from a morning breakfast.

Intermittent fasting is a popular method for burning fat. If you don't eat for 10–16 hours, your body will go to its fat stores for energy, burning fat at a faster rate. And while this method works for Jason, it may not be everyone. Mayo Clinic says, "intermittent fasting is safe for many people, but it's not for everyone. Skipping meals may not be the best way to manage your weight if you're pregnant or breastfeeding."

Being strict about when you are eating and allowing your body time to go through periods without eating may seem difficult at first, but doing so will help you stay lean.

Related: Elon Musk Says He's Lost 20 Pounds After Trying Intermittent Fasting and Now Feels Healthier

Don't overwhelm yourself

Another important part of Jason Oppenheim's consistency is staying away from overwhelming himself while making an effort to work out. "I go to the gym quickly. I don't make it an overwhelming experience for myself. For me, I just want to check the box. I make the most of it," Oppenheim pointed out.

There is nothing wrong with keeping your workout brief. Doing so allows Oppenheim more time to get work done while still taking care of his body. "Leave the office and come back within 35 minutes," Oppenheim explains.

Final thoughts

Concentrating on keeping both your mind and body healthy is vital to becoming successful as an entrepreneur. If you aren't physically or mentally healthy, the stresses of life and business can begin to cave in.

In Jason Oppenheim's case, he doesn't go over the top — he does just enough to see results. For example, while he isn't at the gym for a super long period, he makes sure that he's there enough to reap the benefits of staying active. You don't need to spend hours at the gym, just an hour or so a day of being active can make all the difference. Oppenheim admitted his diet isn't amazing, but his choice to fast and limit when he eats makes up for it all.

There is only so much time in a day, and a busy schedule can make it challenging to prioritize our own wellbeing. Entrepreneurship calls for long hours, late nights, early mornings and an enormous amount of time and energy. But it's the small, daily sacrifices to take care of your body that will go a long way in increasing productivity, and overall mood, all while sharpening focus. It's scientifically proven.