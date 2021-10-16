Danilo Diazgranados

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Investor

Since leaving his native Venezuela more than a decade ago, Danilo Diazgranados has been a successful independent investor with a focus on the consumer-goods, real-estate and financial sectors. Diazgranados also mentors young entrepreneurs and contributes to a variety of other philanthropic pursuits.

Leadership

4 Traits Every Leadership Team Should Invest In

Being aligned on key values can put your team on the road to success.

